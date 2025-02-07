Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec Confesses The Biggest Lie He Has Ever Told

Robert Herjavec is a Croatian-Canadian Business man who sold his internet security system BRAK to AT&T in 2000 and became a millionaire.

Now at 62, he thinks has made it and he knows it is the biggest lie he has ever told himself. While sitting down with Lewis Howes, this Shark Tank Investor talked about his life, work ethic, and lies he tells himself.

Robert Herjavec talks about human capacity to lie to themselves which in turn creates a limiting belief and stops one’s determination of hard work and success.

Robert Herjavec is no stranger to hard work, having moved to Canada at a very young age with his parents and only $20. He has worked hard to reach where he is. And now that he is at the later phase of his life, he finds himself surrounded by old people who have somehow convinced themselves that they have “made it.”

I walked away from my conversation with Shark Tank’s @RobertHerjavec feeling truly inspired. Growing up with nothing, Robert could have let his struggles define him — but instead, he used them as motivation to build a life beyond what anyone thought was possible. His story is a… pic.twitter.com/i4vZ7LZ7My — Lewis Howes (@LewisHowes) February 6, 2025

“I’ve made it,’ is the biggest lie I’ve been telling myself lately.” I’m sixty-two years old now, and you think, ‘Oh, I’m kind of at the end of the road,’ like that, Herjavec divulged. He noted that hanging around with colleagues who have decided to slow down their careers affected his perspective and caused him to briefly doubt his own path.

Herjavec, however, questioned this narrative after reflecting and realizing that age shouldn’t be a hindrance to desire or creativity. He underlined that the possibilities for starting new projects are still unlimited, given his wealth of resources and knowledge. “I have more money than I ever had, and there are many others who can launch something at this age. Age is just a number that should create roadblocks for those who are still willing to walk that extra mile.

Sometimes we get so caught up in competing with others that we forget why we started in the first place. It’s not about having more or being better than the next person—it’s about building something meaningful that aligns with your purpose. Find your why, and let that be your… pic.twitter.com/0XWLdErLx8 — Robert Herjavec (@robertherjavec) January 21, 2025

Herjavec’s observations highlight the significance of rejecting limiting beliefs and engaging in ongoing self-evaluation. His viewpoint is a potent reminder that success is a continuous process enhanced by experience and the bravery to take on new challenges rather than being limited to a set time frame.

He also added that everyone’s perception of success is different. Some might measure success in the number of Jets like Mark Cuban, or the number of houses or the numbers on their bank book. However,

Robert Herjavec does not measure his success like that. He just wants to keep improving his standard of living.This thought process definitely stemmed from the relative poverty in which he lived when he was a younger boy.

Now, on Shark Tank, white ideas are pitched to him, and Robert Herjavec considers them practically and sometimes emotionally. As he said, he has more money than he ever had before, and why wouldn’t he want to try taking risks that he never took before?