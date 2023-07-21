Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler 'Dislikes' The Kardashians And Has "Personal Reasons" For It

Shanna Moakler, the former wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, recently shared that she holds her "own personal reasons" for not having a favorable opinion of the Kardashians. In an interview, the 48-year-old model also discussed her experience with co-parenting alongside her ex-husband, who is currently married to Kourtney Kardashian.

Speaking to Page Six, the ex-wife of Barker discussed her sentiments towards the Kardashians. However, she chose not to disclose the specific reasons behind her feelings. She did mention that as long as Travis is "happy," she is okay with the situation. “I have my personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won’t get into, but as long as [Barker is] happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that’s all I care about.”

Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2008 and have two children together, Landon,19, and Alabama, 17. Additionally, Moakler has a daughter named Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya. According to the former Miss USA, Barker has transformed into a "completely different" person compared to the man she married when they were both 29 years old. “He’s not the person that I was with anymore. He’s a completely different human being, so I don’t even really know him as a man right now. I don’t even know if we would be compatible or even good for one another anymore because he’s not the person that he was on Meet the Barkers,” she said, per The Independent.

From 2005 to 2008, Moakler and Barker were featured in the MTV reality series Meet the Barkers. Speculations about a feud between Moakler and Kourtney arose among fans after the Poosh founder started dating Barker in 2021. Despite the rumors, Barker and Kourtney got married in May 2022 and are currently expecting their first child together.

This recent interview is not the first time Shanna has expressed her disapproval of Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashians. Back in 2021, the blonde beauty accused the Poosh founder of "destroying" her family. In a conversation with TMZ, she lamented how her family had been torn apart because of the Kardashian family, leading to alienation between her and her kids. She didn't hesitate to express her frustration, saying, "Thanks for destroying my family," when asked if she had a message for Kourtney.

Although Kourtney has never directly responded to Moakler's comments, she did share some thoughts on her Instagram Story following the model's appearance on the Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel podcast earlier this year. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “So much criticism and hate and negativity lately. Let’s do better if not for the world, for yourself, for your children, for your friends and family. I promise the negativity and hate will not make you feel happier. I know the positive far outweighs the negative but it’s still hard not to be aware of it and it feels like every little action is criticised. Imagine the good we could do with that energy. Thoughts for the day.”

