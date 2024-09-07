Seth Meyers Identifies Key Sign That Shows Just How 'Triggered' Donald Trump Is Right Now

Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s Late Night, has long been a critic of former President Donald Trump. In recent weeks, Meyers has taken his comedic commentary to a new level, pointing out signs that Trump is more ‘triggered’ than ever. The late-night host humorously dissected Trump’s frequent calls to Fox News, likening them to a kind of emotional crutch the former president leans on when feeling cornered. Meyers observed, “You can tell when he’s not feeling very good about himself because that’s when he reaches for his Fox News security blanket.” The comparison struck a chord with the audience.

As per HuffPost, Meyers added, “I can’t even count the number of times he called in to ‘Fox and Friends’ and rambled for an hour while the host just sat there, stone-faced, like campers trying not to catch the attention of a passing bear. Next time they should just let it go to voicemail and let the machine cut him off.” But Meyers’ recent critiques of Trump go beyond just mocking his Fox News therapy sessions. He’s also noted that Trump seems to be unraveling more than usual, even by his own unpredictable standards. Meyers remarked, “And as he gets more desperate, Trump is also…well, he’s just getting weirder. He sounds like a plane crash survivor calling dibs. Somehow Trump keeps getting more off-putting and bizarre, and I didn’t think that was possible.”

Seth Meyers on Trumps incoherent rambling he calls the weave 🤮 pic.twitter.com/2QYrP5rdyH — Tony (@Tonyvoteblue) September 5, 2024

As per The Guardian, one moment that caught Meyers’ attention was Trump’s odd assurance to rally attendees that he had their backs. Meyers joked, “When we launched this thing in 2014, we did not imagine that our collective public life would revolve around the weirdest, wettest, dumbest, most obnoxious business goblin alive. I feel like he’s currently as incoherent and unglued as I’ve ever seen him. I do think somehow, against all odds, he’s getting stranger…He’s not even making sense anymore. He’s not intelligible, even when he’s not talking about wind or bacon.”

Meyers also took a swipe at Trump’s allies, notably Senator JD Vance, for stoking the flames of division with inflammatory rhetoric instead of offering leadership and calming tensions. He remarked, “At a time when things are bad, you are choosing to make things worse. You are choosing to inflame the national mood at a dangerous moment rather than show the leadership and basic decency it would take to calm things down. You should be ashamed. Please stop.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

In another instance, Meyers being Meyers, quipped how the most bothered person, by being labeled as 'weird,' is Trump himself, who complained about it relentlessly on Fox News. Trump said, “J.D. is not weird. He’s a solid rock. I happen to be a very solid rock. We’re not weird. We’re other things, perhaps, but we’re not weird.” Meyers argued, “...just blurting out ‘we’re not weird guys’ isn’t doing the work you think it is.”