Serena Williams Shares Pregnancy News with Daughter Olympia, Gets Adorable Reaction

In a heartwarming moment caught on camera, tennis superstar Serena Williams recently shared the exciting news of her pregnancy with her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia. The adorable video, posted on Williams' YouTube channel, shows Olympia's genuine reaction and brings out the joyous anticipation of becoming a big sister.

The video titled "Olympia's Surprise" begins with Williams revealing to viewers that Olympia is unaware of her pregnancy. She playfully mentions how her daughter innocently referred to her as "fat," causing Williams to laugh off the comment, all while trying not to take it personally considering her dedication to fitness.

"Olympia does not know right now that I am pregnant, but she did call me fat and then she got really stressed out," Williams quipped. "She was like, 'Mommy, you're fat.' I try not to take it personally 'cause I'm, like, super into fitness, but I'm like, 'Um, am I?'"

Seizing the perfect opportunity, Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, decided to share the pregnancy news with Olympia on the day of the 2023 Met Gala. With anticipation in the air, the couple sat down with their daughter, ready to unveil the exciting secret. Williams reminded Olympia of her previous prayers for a little sister or brother and then revealed the magical truth. "Remember how you've been praying for a little sister or brother? Well, we went to the doctor, and it turns out I'm not getting fat but I have a baby in my belly."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Following her mother's announcement, Olympia enthusiastically embraced Williams, showering her with love and proclaiming her excitement for the impending arrival, "Are you kidding me?" She rushed to hug her mother tightly, exclaiming, "Oh my god, I'm so excited!"

In the midst of her exuberance, Olympia's enthusiasm led her to run out of the frame, squealing with joy. In an unexpected turn of events, she tripped and fell off-camera, momentarily interrupting the joyous scene. Fear not though, as she quickly reassured her parents with a confident shout, "I'm okay!" Proud father Alexis Ohanian reminded Olympia of the responsibilities that come with being a big sister. He lovingly explained, "You've got to do a lot of work getting ready to be a big sister."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Hours after capturing this beautiful family moment, Williams made her grand entrance at the Met Gala, proudly displaying her baby bump. The tennis champion exuded confidence and elegance in a stunning black Gucci gown, featuring sheer sleeves and a white tulle skirt, as per Page Six. Adorned with a layered pearl necklace and a matching headband, she radiated beauty and grace as she confidently posed for photographers alongside her husband.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Williams expressed her excitement about her pregnancy, revealing her relief at being able to openly show her baby bump. She playfully joked about her plans to "not drink" and expressed her delight at finally being able to breathe and be comfortable.