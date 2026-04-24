Senate Republicans Reveal Who Donald Trump Is Eyeing to Fire Next

Donald Trump is reportedly considering firing more cabinet members, according to Senate Republicans’ predictions. He has already gotten rid of Attorney General Pam Bondi, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

The Labor Secretary resigned after allegations of an affair with a staff member. Her husband was also accused of assault. Bondi’s termination was a result of poor handling of the Epstein case. Noem was replaced due to misuse of funds in advertisements and scrutiny over ICE violence.

Now, four Senate Republicans told Politico anonymously who may be next in line to be removed from Trump’s cabinet. The top officials reportedly at risk include Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, FBI Director Kash Patel and Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard.

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: Reports suggest the White House has informed DNI Tulsi Gabbard she has until the midterms to resign. Gabbard was reportedly excluded from the Situation Room meeting where Trump approved Operation Epic Fury. Now the Director of National Intelligence is reportedly… https://t.co/qJa657loxF pic.twitter.com/6AYBvR4O77 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 21, 2026

According to one of the senators, Trump is in a “bad mood” and has been yelling at staffers. His outburst may be a result of his low poll numbers, the Iran war, and being allegedly denied access to nuclear codes.

The senator said, “He’s in a bad mood, so he’s letting a lot of them go. He’s preparing to really let a lot of them go.” Lutnick is surrounded by the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, as he was mentioned in the files. Meanwhile, he has maintained that he cut ties with the s– offender.

He did acknowledge visiting the private island in 2012. But he had previously claimed he cut off Epstein in 2005. His statements appear contradictory, as his last email to Epstein was in 2018.

Patel is caught up in more than one controversy. The Atlantic published a piece on his heavy drinking. This has raised questions about his fitness for the job. The report fueled speculation that he could be next to be fired. In a response, he has sued the publication with a $250 million defamation suit.

However, this has not stopped public backlash. Critics have questioned his erratic behavior and his use of taxpayers’ money to travel. Critics say he should focus on FBI investigations.

REPORTER: Can you explain the computer log in issue? Your lawsuit contends you were not able to log into the system KASH PATEL: Let's have a survey. How many of you people believe that's true? REPORTER: Did you communicate with anyone you thought you were fired? pic.twitter.com/6yTEMjWXhG — Trump Army Nesara Gesara Q (@Trumparmynesara) April 22, 2026

Gabbard’s disagreements with Trump could lead to her replacement. They have had different opinions on a war with Iran. In 2020, Gabbard expressed that she was against the regime-change wars. Her presidential campaign revolved around condemning the U.S.’ interventions in places like Syria, Iraq and Libya.

Another GOP senator said, “As we get closer to the election … you never know what’s going to happen to the Senate.” The second one pointed out that the firings will occur in a short period, “It’s not like we’ll have that much time.”

This aligns with a statement from Sen. Thom Tillis: “The number of working days are very limited. You just do the math. It’s a very compressed schedule.” He suggested that if Trump wants to change the cabinet, now is the time.