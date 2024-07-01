Sen. Coons Says Biden Is the Only Real Hope to Defeat Trump: “The Only Democrat Who Can Beat Trump”

After Joe Biden's 'weak debate performance', Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) said on Sunday that Biden is the only Democrat who can beat former President Donald Trump in November. Concerns about Biden's age soared after the president's sluggish debate delivery, and Coons used Biden's 2020 triumph as justification to deflect worries about his capacity to beat Trump.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons says "no one has been a stronger and more consequential president in my lifetime than Biden" and it's "always a bad bet to bet against Joe Biden" 😂 pic.twitter.com/QQhPdL8eQB — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) July 1, 2024

As reported by The Daily Mail, speaking with ABC's This Week anchor Jonathan Karl, Coons remarked, "The stakes of this race couldn't be higher, and the only Democrat who's ever beaten Donald Trump is Joe Biden. He is our candidate for November and he has the best shot to beat him." This comes after the former president quoted similar remarks at a recent rally.

How much does one soul go for in the Democrat party?



its clear that this person, loosely using that term, has no qualms lying to the citizens of this nation. — MSCasey (@Seethemscatter2) July 1, 2024

On Friday, Trump held a campaign event in Virginia to commemorate his crushing victory against President Biden on debate night. Trump stated he didn't think Democrats would replace Biden as their nominee. He cited the president's higher polling than Democratic contenders, citing California Governor Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris. As reported by Politico, the former president also stated, "The question every voter should be asking themselves today is not whether Joe Biden can survive a 90-minute debate performance, but whether America can survive four more years of crooked Joe Biden the White House. In fact, I don’t know if we can really survive five more months."

One must truly lack a soul like Chris who goes on TV and lies about Joe's dementia to the detriment of our country's national security. What an evil evil man. — deb13 🇺🇲 🇮🇹 (@deb13743807) July 1, 2024

By agreeing to debate over two months before he was to be officially nominated, Biden intended to generate new momentum for his reelection campaign. Rather, his rambling and jumbled performance on Thursday night sent Democrats into a frenzy and reignited debate about whether he ought to be the candidate at all. A raspy-voiced Biden found it difficult to deliver his lines and refute a scathing but profoundly dishonest former president Trump throughout 90 minutes. This raised questions about the incumbent president's capacity to run a strong and competitive campaign four months before the election. Biden, 81, elevated worries about his age to the forefront rather than eliminating them.

Here is the full Trump rally in Virginia today.



Donald Trump hammered Biden hard!https://t.co/jipNYQzeiW — Grab ’em by the MAGA 🇺🇲 (@GrabEmByTheMAGA) June 28, 2024

Now concerned Democrats have been asking more questions about Biden's potential withdrawal from the presidential contest. Given that Biden is already the Democrats' likely candidate and the clear favorite of primary voters, it would not be an easy procedure. It is improbable that he would be compelled to withdraw from the contest against his will since he encountered minimal opposition throughout the primary season and secured almost all of the party's delegates.

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Justin Sullivan

The Democratic Party gave states till June 22 to choose from among the more than 3,900 delegates that will be distributed as part of the primary process; almost all of them are presently committed to Biden. Not only have these delegates promised to support Biden, but his team has also given them approval. Therefore, even while most convention delegates may choose a different candidate, this would need a significant number of the president's supporters to defect. It also implies that supporters of Biden would have a major say in selecting his successor should he withdraw from the campaign.