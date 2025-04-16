Self-Defense Turns Fatal!—38-Year-Old Woman Dies After Smashing Into Glass Door to Escape Alleged Abuser

Claire Austin’s tragic death has left the nation in shock. The Australian woman was found by the authorities, who described it as a “suspicious death.” The New South Wales Police said they were “determined” to investigate and find out exactly what happened to Claire Austin.

Austin passed away after she ran into a glass door. In an official statement, the New South Wales Police described it to be a “suspicious death.” What made the circumstances around the death even more suspicious is that Austin was found injured at her apartment a few days before she passed away.

The 38-year-old woman Australian national, was found critically ill when local authorities found her in her Randwick apartment. This incident took place three days before Claire passed away.

The Australian emergency services got a call in the early hours of the morning on April 12. The authorities were prompted to assess the situation after receiving “reports of concern for welfare.” The authorities found Claire in a critical condition with a “severe laceration” on her arm.

She was then rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment. The 38-year-old unfortunately could not be saved and passed away on April 15. The police believe that the laceration on Claire’s arm was caused when she was trying to run away to save her life.

On April 12, Claire Austin was being brutalised by her partner. She went through a glass door trying to escape. Yesterday she passed away. She is the 19th Australian woman killed this year & the 122nd woman killed since January 1, 2024.

She reportedly sustained the injury after running into a door to remove herself from a domestic violence incident. A 44-year-old man who was at the scene was arrested and taken to the Maroubra Police Station for further questioning. He then confirmed that he knew Claire Austin.

According to a report by The New Zealand Herald, the police had applied for an apprehended violence order on Claire’s behalf after she was admitted to the hospital. The order is aimed at protecting a person who had “reasonable fear of violence or harassment” from a specific person.

New South Wales Police Premier Chris Minns addressed Austin’s death in a statement while labelling it “disturbing.” He added, “I feel so terribly sorry for that woman and her family.” Minns spoke about how he could only imagine what the family is going through at the moment and how “devasted” they must be.

Claire Austin. Louise Hunt. Kim Duncan.

Three women who deserved better.

Three women who are no longer with us.

Three women whose lives were stolen from them.

Yet again I say – NOT ENOUGH is being done to tackle Australia’s femicide crisis. Source: @ShereleMoody pic.twitter.com/7xNlsuRy1g — Kaleidoscope News (@kaleidoscope_au) April 15, 2025

The Police Premier asked citizens to “rest assured” while sharing that a dedicated task force had been set up to investigate the case. He also shared that the task in question was taking their work “incredibly seriously” and would make sure to seek justice for Claire and her family.

Peter Thurtell, who serves as the Deputy Commissioner in the NSW Police, also spoke about the incident. He noted that Austin’s death was an “absolute tragedy” and guaranteed that the police were “determined to work out exactly what happened.”