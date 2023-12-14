Selena Gomez Wishes BFF Taylor Swift on 34th Birthday, Shares Their Unseen Picture: "I Love You"

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to pay tribute to Taylor Swift on her 34th birthday, capturing a moment of joy between the two. The photograph, taken during a recent star-studded outing, represents the long-lasting friendship, providing a glimpse into Taylena's world.

In a mirror selfie that was posted on the Instagram story, Swift is seen planting a sweet kiss on Gomez's cheek as they both beam with joy. "Happy birthday to the goddess that is @taylorswift," Gomez captioned the photo. "I love you." The photo was taken at a Brooklyn eatery following Ramy Youssef's comedy show with their close-knit group of friends, which included Zoe Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and Anya Taylor-Joy, per Page Six.

The duo wore matching outfits — Swift in a plaid miniskirt and olive-green ribbed sweater, and Gomez in a chic snakeskin miniskirt paired with a jacket and black turtleneck. It also revealed a subtle detail, Gomez was wearing a "B" ring, that had sparked speculation and confirmed her blossoming romance with music producer Benny Blanco, per E! News.

🎁 | Selena Gomez wishing Taylor a happy birthday! #HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift



— “Happy Birthday to the goddess that is @taylorswift13. I love you” pic.twitter.com/mdeLJ1yad4 — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) December 14, 2023

Swift's birthday celebrations began early on December 12 when she dined with Gomez, Miles Teller, and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, at the exclusive New York City hotspot restaurant Zero Bond. Swift opted for an intimate gathering with close friends over attending Time magazine's Person of the Year gala, where she was honored on December 6.

Swift celebrated her birthday with her other best friend, Blake Lively. Swift was spotted entering New York City's The Box nightclub, wearing a dazzling Midnights coded mini dress with sparkling moons and stars. While her boyfriend Travis Kelce, 34, was in Kansas City for a mandatory football practice, reports suggest he had something special planned for her birthday.

🚨| Taylor Swift stuns tonight for her 34th birthday! pic.twitter.com/t2AQkotWFQ — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 14, 2023

According to a US Weekly insider, Kelce is going to great lengths to throw Swift the "best party possible," emphasizing that "money is not an object." Swift's close friends, according to the source, will be among the guests. Meanwhile, bouquets, including roses, began arriving at Swift's New York City apartment on Wednesday morning, presumably from far and near.

Swift celebrated her birthday by sharing with her fans the news that her Eras Tour documentary is available for streaming in several countries in an Instagram post, encouraging fans to join her in celebrating her 34th year by watching the extended version of the tour, which includes hits like Long Live, The Archer, and Wildest Dreams.

I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu 🫶 Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” 🐉 “The Archer” 🏹 and “Wildest Dreams” 🩵 at home!



PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but… pic.twitter.com/NPny3rJlav — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2023

“I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu,” she captioned her post. “Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including Long Live, The Archer, and Wildest Dreams at home!” She added, “PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial, and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!”

