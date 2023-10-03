The Rose Bowl concert in Pasadena, California, marked a memorable day for fans as Selena Gomez surprised everyone by joining Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, on stage for a duet. The unexpected collaboration took place during the band's show on Sunday, October 1, where Gomez, 31, lent her voice to their 2021 collaboration, Let Somebody Go.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Gareth Cattermole

According to E.T.Online, the moment Gomez entered, the crowd erupted in cheers, greeting the singer with enthusiasm. She shared the stage not only with Chris Martin but also with H.E.R., who is currently the opening act for Coldplay's tour. The pop sensation stunned in a black David Koma mock-neck dress with long sleeves and a thigh-high slit, showcasing her signature style.

After the exhilarating performance, Gomez took to Instagram to capture the moment, sharing a mirror selfie and expressing her gratitude. "Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night!" she captioned the story.

Image Source: Getty Images | Momodu Mansaray

This live duet with Chris Martin marks a significant moment for Selena Gomez, as it is her first public performance since October 2021. The last time she took the stage was on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where she also performed Let Somebody Go. Gomez, known for her versatility, has been gradually reintroducing herself to the music scene. In August, she released Single Soon, her first song in nearly a year, while also reassuring fans about her ongoing work on SG3, her highly anticipated third studio album.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

In anticipation of the release of Single Soon, Gomez engaged with her fans on social media, sharing the excitement and backstory of the track. "Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer," she explained in a post. The track was released on August 25th, marking a lively addition to her musical repertoire.

Gomez was also in the spotlight when her documentary My Mind & Me was released. "I felt like I got to say things that I’ve been keeping in for years. It’s very hard for me to watch. I will never watch it again, but I’m very proud of it. I couldn’t have been luckier to have the people that worked on it with me," Gomez said about her documentary, which delved into her mental health struggles and her journey with lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2014. As Selena Gomez continues to captivate audiences with her talent and resilience, this surprise performance with Coldplay adds another unforgettable chapter to her musical journey.

In their recent post on Instagram, Coldplay posted a short video snap from their previous performance. The video captioned, "Selena Gomez and H.E.R. #ColdplayLA #peakmoment @selenagomez @hermusicofficial #LetSomebodyGo #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour" was loved by the fans and followers of the musicians.

