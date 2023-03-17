Selena Gomez goes make-up free in new candid selfies

Former Disney stars, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have always been known for their friendship, despite the fact that they have both had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. Recently, Selena Gomez shared two de-glam selfies on Instagram, tagging her old friend Miley Cyrus in the post and captioning it with the phrase "Violet Chemistry." This is a clear reference to a track on Cyrus' newly released eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation.

Gomez's post showed her natural beauty as she looked straight into the camera, sans makeup or any filters, in one photo and smirking in the other. Her confidence matched the lyrics of the song perfectly, showing that she is comfortable in her own skin and embracing her flaws. This is a message that both Gomez and Cyrus have been promoting in recent years, as they have both opened up about their struggles with mental health and body image.

As per People, the two stars reunited for the first time since spending all their time at Disney together in April 2020. Gomez appeared on Cyrus' Instagram show, Bright Minded, to discuss mental health. On the show, Cyrus revealed that the two reconnected. "I'm just really happy that we did this new DM. It was very sweet because you just sent a butterfly emoji," Cyrus told Gomez on the show. "And that's enough. Connecting with people and letting them know that you're there. A butterfly emoji is totally enough."

The song that Selena chose to post about features a melodic beat, with Cyrus singing about the importance of staying connected with someone special. The chorus includes the lyrics: "Stay awhile, stay awhile with me / Stay awhile, don't deny the violet chemistry / Stay awhile, stay awhile with me / Stay awhile, put your arms around me / Put them around me." The reference was not lost on fans of the two stars, who flooded the comments section of Gomez's post with excitement about the possibility of a collaboration between the two.

Gomez has been busy with her own music career, releasing several albums over the years. She has also been involved in various philanthropic efforts, including her work with UNICEF and her own beauty brand that supports mental health initiatives, Rare Beauty. Her focus on mental health is something that she has been very vocal about, considering her own struggles with anxiety and depression.

Cyrus, on the other hand, has had a more tumultuous career, with several public controversies and personal struggles. However, she has always remained true to herself and her art, releasing music that reflects her personal experiences and growth. Her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, is described as a "love letter to L.A.," with Cyrus exploring her love for the city and the people who live there.

The possibility of a collaboration between the two stars is something that fans have been hoping for years now. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the fact that Gomez referenced Cyrus' new album in her Instagram post is a sign that the two are still in touch and supportive of each other's careers.