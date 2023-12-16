Selena Gomez Makes Her Relationship With Benny Blanco Official, Shares Their Cozy Picture With Fans

In an effort to give her followers a glimpse into her relationship, Selena Gomez posted a carousel of images of her "favorite moments" from the previous week in New York City on Instagram early on Friday morning. Among them were two photos of her and her music producer partner, one taken during a kiss. She posted a black-and-white photo of herself and the producer locking lips to round off her social media post. In the sultry picture, Gomez sank back onto Benny Blanco with her fingers in his hair.

Additional photos in Gomez's post showed the celebrity curled up in bed, drinking afternoon tea and watching TV on her laptop. On Wednesday, the creator of Rare Beauty also posted a picture from her best friend Taylor Swift's birthday party. As reported by Page Six, Gomez revealed their relationship on Instagram last week, referring to Blanco as her "absolute everything" and saying that he has "treated [her] better than any human being." Fans flocked to the star's post, commenting on how happy Selena appears with him and the new couple. One wrote with a heart emoji, "Last slide… I’m IN! You’re glowing. Xo" Another one added, "Love seeing you happy omgg you deserve all the happiness in this world and much more." A third one chimed in, "Ekkkkk I’m so so happy for you. You deserve the world."

Surprisingly, Gomez was compelled to defend her new lover against naysayers before her recent post. The 31-year-old actress's followers criticized the pair when they initially uploaded photos of themselves with Blanco, calling it a "marketing plan" since they had previously collaborated and making fun of his looks. As reported by The Mirror, following a PopFaction Instagram post announcing Gomez's new beau, a fan attacked the music producer in the comments section, labeling him "unhandsome." Gomez was quick to respond and said, "[laughing emoji] I feel bad for you."

"he's still better than anyone I've ever been with, facts" — Selena Gomez about her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. pic.twitter.com/8ZBfyjcRSB — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) December 7, 2023

Following Gomez's formal relationship announcement with him last Friday, the record producer commented on her Instagram and uploaded the first picture of her on his story. After becoming Gomez's official boyfriend, Blanco made a short, kind, and cute comment. Blanco shared an emoticon of love eyes on Gomez's teaser post for the debut of Rare Beauty's Find Comfort Body Collection. Gomez's most recent collaboration with Blanco was on her single "Single Soon." Additionally, Blanco produced Cashmere Cat's song "Trust Nobody," which featured Tory Lanez and Gomez. Regarding Gomez's solo compositions, Blanco produced the songs "Kill Them With Kindness" and "Same Old Love" from 2015. With Gomez, Blanco made an appearance in the 2019 single "I Can't Get Enough." J Balvin and Tainy are included in the song as well. After the song's release, Blanco posted a cute and humorous clip of him and Gomez playing and leaping on a big bed. Over his career, Blanco has received 11 Grammy award nominations. In addition to receiving the Hal David Starlight Award at the 2013 Songwriters Hall of Fame, he has won six BMI Awards and two iHeartRadio Music Awards.

