Selena Gomez Gets Paid an Obscene Amount Per Instagram Post. Here Are Some Details On Her Earnings

Selena Gomez is a multi-talented artist who has been in the entertainment industry since she was a child. She has worked on various television shows, films, and music albums, earning a significant amount of money in the process. In addition, she is also a successful businesswoman, having launched her beauty line, Rare Beauty, which has generated millions of dollars in revenue. She has been collecting a paycheck since she was a child. Aside from being on Barney and Friends alongside Demi Lovato, she had parts in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Hannah Montana.

But it was Selena's role in the television series "Wizards of Waverly Place, that helped her gain recognition. It is reported that she was paid $30,000 per episode. With a total of 106 episodes aired, Gomez made over $3 million from the show alone.

Skiddle, an online ticket-selling platform, recently released a report that says Selena is soon likely to make more money from sponsored Instagram posts versus touring. With her following, Skiddle estimates that she makes anywhere between $800,000 to $1.6 million per sponsored post, as per The Richest.

She has a huge follower base on Instagram and has been among the most popular Instagrammers for years. With a following of 405 million, Selena earns a huge fee per sponsored post. Celebrity Net Worth also reports that Selena’s net worth topped $18 million back in 2015 thanks to her success on Instagram.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, she breaks the norm that celebrities don’t get high engagement rates on their posts and gets an average of 1.41% engagement rate on her Instagram posts. She is often seen endorsing fashion, lifestyle, and other brands. She also became the first woman to have 400 million followers on the photo-based social media platform, as per Elle.

Selena’s net worth skyrocketed when Coach paid her $10 million to work with them in 2016, and then Puma paid her $30 million for a two-year deal in 2017. As per Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $95 million, which is $20 million higher than what it was just a little under a year ago. The massive growth could be credited to the release of season 2 of Only Murders in the Building. Not to forget the success of the latest Hotel Transylvania movie, and her pandemic cooking show on HBO Max!

In 2020, she launched Rare Beauty, a makeup line with a mission to support mental health. The brand generated $60 million in revenue within its first year of launching. Rare Beauty has also received recognition for its cruelty-free products, making it a popular choice among consumers. Rare Beauty celebrated its second anniversary back in September 2022.