Selena Gomez Hints at Retiring From Singing Career and Focus More on Acting, Talks About Her 'Last Album'

Selena Gomez's most recent album, Revelación, debuted in 2021. Her solo albums, Stars Dance (2013), Revival (2015), and Rare (2020) were released before that. The Rare Beauty founder has alluded to taking a sabbatical from her singing career. As per Page Six, Gomez stated that she intended to concentrate on acting during her most recent appearance on the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett. “I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting,” the Single Soon hitmaker said.

“I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards] and I just found it fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on,” she shared with the hosts. Talking about her singing career taking a toll on her mental health the Ice cream songstress said, “I went to a mental institute and canceled one of my tours,” due to the challenges of the work overload. “It just got to me because I love working and it distracts me from bad things.” Gomez added as the hosts complimented her musical ability, “You’re right, but I am going to want to chill because I’m tired.”

As per Deadline, the Only Murders in the Building actress also discussed how her popular Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place inspired her to pursue music in the first place. “Disney is, it’s safe to say, a machine and, in a way, forcefully requires that I know how to sing so I could sing the theme song [of a show]. They know how to package someone and make it a whole triple threat thing,” Gomez shared.

She further disclosed that the entertainment company approached her to make an album after she recorded the theme song for the popular Disney series, and she "thought it would be fun." “I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but that hobby turned into something else,” she added. Gomez continued, “I don’t think I’m the best singer but I do know how to tell stories and I love being able to make songs.”

In addition to debuting the cheerful pop song Single Soon, which happens to be the lead single from her new album, Gomez also revealed to Vogue Mexico that she has composed "no sad songs" for the record. Calm Down, which went triple platinum according to the RIAA, was one of the top 10 songs of 2023 that Gomez and Afrobeats artist Rema co-won at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Variety reports that the entire Smartless podcast episode will be accessible on January 8th, but Wonder+ subscribers can listen to the special now.

