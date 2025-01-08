Selena Gomez Embraces her Bridal Era with Back-to-Back White Outfits

Selena Gomez has been flying high off the wins of Emilia Perez at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday and her engagement to music director Benny Blanco. On Monday, she visited Jimmy Kimmel’s set for her appearance on the show, and one couldn’t help but notice the little white dresses Ms. Gomez has donned on.

Selena reached the set wearing a Raisa Vanessa white mini dress with beaded details and white satin pumps. The dress had a bodice that hugged her curves and a flared mini skirt. The scooped neck gave the dress its character, and the grid-like arrangement of beads kept the look clean.

Selena Gomez is seen arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/MrULNlSXAu — 21 (@21metgala) January 7, 2025

Selena kept the look minimal with only rings including her engagement ring and Le Soonar diamond drop earrings as her jewelry choice. She paired the mini dress with Aquazzura pumps.

Once on location, Serena changed into another white ensemble with a double-breasted white satin blazer over the white mini dress with scalloped details. She wore red lips and the same pumps as in the morning. For accessories, Selena carried a small rectangular wicker bag with gold handles.

Selena stuns while leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/6fUzsYsi08 — sg news (@MyLifeIsSelG2) January 7, 2025

Either of these looks could do well for a rehearsal dinner, a hen’s evening, or a reception.

Selena is apparently entering her bridal era with different white outfits as this was not the only time Selena sported white after her engagement. On January 3, she wore a three-piece off-white Ralph Lauren suit to the Palm Springs International Film Festival. An ivory tie completed the look with pulled-back hair and almost nude lips.

Selena Gomez stuns for the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 📸 pic.twitter.com/9xO6xkLP4j — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 4, 2025

One might argue that her recent outfit for the Golden Globe is far from anything white. But we might just say powder blue is a perfect color for weddings on beaches. Maybe Ms. Gomez wants to keep her options open with a little color for her wedding dress or her bachelorette.

Selena Gomez for Golden Globes 🩵✨ pic.twitter.com/V1olz6oK4b — Selena Gomez Worldwide (@WorldwideSelG) January 6, 2025

Selena has worn some really great white outfits earlier too. However, when she had a wardrobe malfunction, it was a white dress. This happened while Gomez was attending the Emmys in November 2022. The lining of her dress caught on and this was caught on camera as she was on stage presenting an award with her co-stars of All the Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez on her Emmys 2022 wardrobe malfunction: ‘A lot of people saw something’ https://t.co/WCJeLB2bcn pic.twitter.com/5a6vpR31oW — Page Six (@PageSix) November 5, 2022

Serena has evidently stayed away from sheer dresses with linings since then. With these back to back white outfits, Ms. Gomez might be trying out different styles for her wedding dress. If we were to suggest, we would ask her to be herself as her fans (and her fiancé) would love her in anything she chooses.