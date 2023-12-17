Selena Gomez Claps Back at Critics Commenting on Her Beauty and Love Life: “I’ve Had Botox”

Despite Selena Gomez's recent admission that she is in the "best phase of her life," trolls continued to make fun of her attractiveness and love life. The Only Murders in the Building actress clapped back at haters who tried to bring her down with their petty comments on social media. One Instagram user called her out asking to "remove your cheek fillers/implants. It's messing with your brain," but Gomez instantly gave it back saying, "Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl." A few of the online trolls also referred to her current boyfriend Benny Blanco as "so unhandsome" in the comments section which led the Wolves songstress to respond, "Feel bad for you."

"He is so unhandsome"

"Hahahaha I've had botox baby girl"



Selena Gomez makes sure to say her standards are not that low pic.twitter.com/yQB6N4pubd — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) December 8, 2023

Gomez hasn't been very open about her beauty procedures, in an exclusive with WWD earlier this month she said, "I think my version of beauty was a bit affected because I've been working since I was seven and I've always had makeup on." She added, "But I genuinely feel like I am happy whenever I get to do my makeup now. And I get to feel really positive about the experience." The Rare Beauty founder added, "We center everything on wanting people to take care of themselves and love who they are." She noted, "And have a safe place to share their stories...it's just incredible to see how Rare has created that space."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Presley Ann

The Who Says songstress expressed how thrilled she is to be with Blanco after revealing her new romance on December 7. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she commented on a fan page, adding in another message, "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts." Amid the controversies, she is blocking out all the noise when it comes to people's opinions on her relationship with the producer. "This is my happiest," she wrote in a separate comment. "If you don't [agree], feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."

Selena Gomez makes a comment thread about how much Benny Blanco changed her existence pic.twitter.com/apNBAv6Nmw — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) December 8, 2023

Gomez remains unapologetic when it comes to maintaining her mental health. In 2017 she exclusively shared with Business of Fashion, "I have to take care of myself and not feel guilty about it. I will say no when I need to say no, and I will make sure that I will not overdo everything because I feel like, if I don't accept everything that's happening, then maybe it seems like I'm ungrateful, or I'm not doing enough. I just have to take care of myself. Therapy, faith, hard work, kindness. That's it."

Selena Gomez says she has been in therapy since she was 18, and says she won't be with a fuckboy ever again pic.twitter.com/S4ALvlfC8P — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) December 8, 2023

"I'm going back to simplicity. That's always who I've been. It's not me saying, 'I feel the best I've ever felt.' It's me saying, 'I'm exactly where I am. And I'm so happy I'm in this place.' It's a lot of self-discovery. From 20 to 26? Oh my gosh. I feel like a totally different person," Gomez gushed during an interview with Elle in 2018.

