Second Lady Usha Vance Reveals Surprising Hobbies—and It’s Not What You Think!

The U.S. political landscape has undergone a dramatic shift since Donald Trump’s return to the White House. The re-elected president, back in power, has outlined ambitious plans for the country, declaring that the golden age of America has returned. However, Donald Trump is not alone in driving this vision forward. His remarkable family, who have remained firmly in the spotlight since his inaugural ceremony in Washington, DC, and his exceptional team under this administration are all contributing to this transformative era.

One such important member of his team, JD Vance, who rose to second in command in the United States as the Vice President, caught the limelight along with his wife, Usha Vance. Born to Indian immigrant parents from Andhra Pradesh, she happens to not only be the youngest Second Lady since Jane Hadley Barkley but also a woman with excellent merit, including a first-class degree from Yale University followed by her Juris Doctorate from Yale Law School.

After which she was called to the District of Columbia Bar in 2019. Today, she’s a busy woman as a mom to seven-year-old Ewan, four-year-old Vivek, and three-year-old Mirabel. “ and plays an important role in her husband’s campaign. But have you ever wondered what she might opt for in terms of leisure to unwind from her mundane routine? Well, as per The Irish Star, Vance has several things that she likes to do besides work and other responsibilities.

She dedicates much of her free time to musical pursuits. Moreover, Ms. Vance serves as a trustee for the Washington National Opera and has been a board member of the Gates Cambridge Alumni Association, as well as the secretary of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s board. She is also the first Hindu second lady who practices and remains proud of her religion. As per The New York Times, Usha and her husband married in Kentucky in 2014, one year after they graduated, and were blessed by a Hindu pundit in a separate ceremony.

Moreover, besides pursuing her hobbies and interests, her husband J.D. frequently praises Usha for her support in his career. Speaking with The New York Times in November 2022, he referred to his wife as his “Yale spirit guide” while they were classmates. Meanwhile, as the couple prefers to keep their children out of the spotlight, he has made few references to them in the media. Recently, the 39-year-old lawyer and mother of three upheld JD Vance after his statement about “Democratic leaders being ‘childless women.’”

Usha Vance addressed the backlash on Fox News, explaining her husband’s remarks as a “quip” and proclaiming that he would “never, ever, ever want to say something to hurt someone who was trying to have a family or was struggling with that.” She also emphasized that countless people have valid, justified grounds for not having children, highlighting the need for sensitiveness on the subject.