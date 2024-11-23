Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Named Leonardo DiCaprio as the 'Number One Person' for His Drug-Laced Parties

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean Diddy Combs' once named Leonardo DiCaprio as his favorite party guest. The rapper who is now behind bars for allegedly being involved in sex trafficking had once cited the Titanic star as one of the most regular attendees of his White parties in a resurfaced video that recently went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Several pictures from 1998 and 1999 have also reappeared showing the duo together in the Hamptons mansion.

The rapper is known for his lavish parties attended by several biggies of Hollywood and the entertainment industry. In 2019 when Combs threw a big bash on his 50th birthday, DiCaprio attended. The actor, however, has since distanced himself from Diddy. As reported by Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning actor has not been in touch with the music mogul for the past few years. "Leonardo DiCaprio has absolutely nothing to do with any of this. He attended a few of his parties back in the early 2000s - but literally everyone did."

The close aide continued, "They were not freak-offs. They were big house parties. Leo was at the start of his career at the time and has moved way past his partying." According to RadarOnline, another source close to the actor revealed, "Leonardo wants to get as far from this scandal as possible. He's spent years moving away from his party boy image to one of an environmental campaigner – and he is very touchy about mentions of his past and his ongoing love of younger models." The source added, "He knows being linked to Diddy and being pictured at his 'White Parties' is a PR disaster for his image, and like all the other celebrities linked to these parties, he is truly running scared from any link between him and Diddy."

Reflecting on the pictures of The Great Gatsby star and the rap artist, the source argued that "for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos" which is almost two decades old is ridiculous. Apart from DiCaprio other stars who have been regularly associated with Diddy's parties are Jennifer Lopez, Ashton Kutcher, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Russell Brand, Kelly Osbourne Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Paris Hilton.

While DiCaprio is not interested in holding any relations with the alleged sex offender now, both of them were spotted together on multiple occasions like the Democratic National Convention in 2004 and later at an NBA All-Star game in Los Angeles. Their friendship made many headlines back then.

