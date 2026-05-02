Popular media personality and Today co-host, Savannah Guthrie, has largely kept her personal life private over the years, allowing her professional accomplishments to stand out.

Here is a closer look at her personal life, including her divorce from Mark Orchard and her subsequent marriage to Michael Feldman.

At age two, she moved with her parents, Michael Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie, and her two siblings, Anna and Camron, to Tucson, Arizona, where she spent most of her early years.

After her father, an engineer, died when she was 16, Guthrie remained with her mother and attended the University of Arizona, graduating with a journalism degree in 1993. She later earned a second degree from Georgetown University in 2002.

Guthrie’s career includes local broadcasting, prominent roles at major networks such as NBC News, and experience as an attorney, reflecting a combination of legal and media expertise.

Meanwhile, Savannah Guthrie has been with her husband, Michael Feldman, since 2009. According to several sources, the pair met in October 2008 at Feldman’s lavish birthday party.

Before meeting political consultant Michael Feldman, she was also going through a divorce with her first husband, fellow journalist Mark Orchard. Savannah and Mark met while covering the Michael Jackson trial in 2005.

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Their separation after four years of marriage reportedly deeply affected Savannah. Furthermore, during this challenging period, Guthrie was also advancing professionally, securing a prestigious role as a White House correspondent for NBC News. Balancing a major career breakthrough with personal challenges made this period especially difficult for her.

In a January 2026 episode of “Joy 101” with Hoda Kotb, she said she was working hard to build her career while everything in her personal life and dreams was crumbling.

“I was trying really hard to make my way and make my little dream come true while other dreams were falling apart. And it made me have to really dig deep, and I felt like a failure,” Savannah Guthrie said.

According to Nicki Swift, in an interview on Monica Lewinsky’s Reclaiming podcast, Guthrie shared that it took her a long time to recover from the divorce.

“It broke my heart, and it took me years to recover”, Guthrie told Lewinsky in the podcast.

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The mother of two children found healing through faith and spirituality, which provided strength and life lessons. At 36, following her divorce, she was concerned she might have missed the chance to have children.

“That was a huge disappointment. I was pretty sure that I had lost my opportunity and more or less ruined my life,” Guthrie said in a 2025 interview with Us Weekly.

Eventually, Savannah Guthrie later met Michael Feldman. According to PEOPLE , in a Guideposts essay, she recalled that Feldman, a typical corporate guy, made her laugh and that they “fell in love.”

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Guthrie and Mark Orchard finalized their divorce in 2009, and she began dating Feldman later that same year. He reportedly proposed to Guthrie while they were on vacation in Turks and Caicos, and the couple tied the knot in March 2014 in the presence of their friends and family.

Later, on one of the episodes of Today, Guthrie joked about how the two families were already like in-laws, much before the couple decided to tie the knot and make it official. Shortly after their wedding, Guthrie and Feldman announced they were expecting their first child.

Guthrie gave birth to her daughter, Vale, in August 2014 at age 42. She later had a son at 44 through IVF after experiencing fertility struggles.