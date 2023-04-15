My 600lb Life Star 'confined To Bed' Looks Unrecognisable After Dramatic Weight Loss

TLC reality show 'My 600lb Life' star Tammy Slaton is totally unrecognizable after losing an incredible amount of weight.

A morbidly obese woman whose addiction to food put her on track to weigh 800lbs by the time she turned 30 is ready to start dating for the first time after weight loss surgery helped her lose 260lbs. Sarah Neeley, 25, from Dayton, Ohio, tipped the scales at 642 lbs after two decades of emotional eating. Even though she was an adult, she had to live with her mother Barbara because she could no longer bathe or feed herself.

When she first started her weight loss journey on the TLC documentary series My 600lb Life, Sarah was at the point where she had to physically crawl upstairs 'like an animal' because it was too difficult for her to lift her own weight. However, the star has now completely turned her life around after undergoing a gastric bypass operation – and by the end of her episode she had dropped 249 pounds.

In new pictures on her Instagram account, Sarah looks like a shadow of her former self, and showed off her shrinking waistline in a collage of pictures showing her wrapped in one of her old tops – which had enough room to house three of her current bodies.

“Two years ago today I had my surgery. It’s been a long hard journey. I will forever be grateful for My 600lb Life and Dr. Nowzaradan," Sarah penned down an emotional message to fans in 2020. “For every obstacle that I have faced along the way that has made me become and still becoming who I am today. Every day I try to balance self-care, self-love, work, family, friends, RECOVERY, and weight. It gets easier as the days pass but it’s still hard. I’m loving my life now. I can only imagine what GOD has planned for me. I know that no matter what life throws at me I will survive,” she concluded.

Sarah's journey continued to be tough following her time on the show and she sadly suffered a miscarriage in 2019. She also checked into a rehab facility to get help for her addiction problems. Thankfully, Sarah has now been doing well and revealed she married the love of her life, Jonah Carpenter, in 2020.

On her episode of My 600-lb. Life, Neeley traced her overeating to her early childhood. "My mom tells me I would overeat from my earliest age, and I think it started when I was around 3. I had three siblings: an older brother, an older sister, and one younger sister. I'm the only big one," she told the cameras. In an interview with Newsweek, she added, "I think eating was a way for me to cope with my world because my dad had a drinking problem that led to a lot of fights between him and my mom." After Neeley lost most of the weight, though, she began abusing drugs, just as her parents had, according to a Facebook post last July that Neeley deleted, but that Starcasm saved via screenshot: "I overcame my food addiction," she posted. "I fought hard. Only now to be dealing with something that will destroy or kill me if I don't do something now to help myself." This setback came on the heels of a devastating miscarriage.

But in December 2019, Neeley proudly posted on Instagram, "I got to enjoy Christmas this year sober." Since then, she's shared posts about her recovery, romance, and most recently, news about her pregnancy and wedding. "If you're struggling and don't know where to turn or what step to take, all you have to do is reach out," Neeley shared in March. "There is hope."