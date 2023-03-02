Sarah Michelle Gellar Posts Adorable Throwback With Pedro Pascal From "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress posted a sweet nostalgic picture featuring the Last of Us actor. Buffy fans may have quickly taken note of the throwback photo in which Pedro looks almost unrecognizable. Before he became the sensational "internet daddy" and ended up giving hits like The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, he had a cameo in Buffy.

Pascal starred in the hit vampire slayer series as Edward, a handsome boy who meets Buffy on his first day of college. First, it looks like things would take a romantic turn between the two in the series. But unfortunately, Edward gets kidnapped and bitten by a vampire turning him into a blood-sucking monster who gets killed by Buffy. (sigh!) Fans of the thriller/horror series expected a potential love angle between Pedro and Gellar's characters. But his role was cut short.

Fans got nostalgic viewing the unexpected throwback and the comment section was flooded with heart emojis. According to Metro, one of them commented, "I was today years old when I learned this was Pedro Pascal He looks so different," while another gasped: "THAT WAS PEDRO?!" Other fans expressed the desire to turn back time and experience "an alternate BUFFYverse" where Edward survived and went on to become a "great love interest." Some were just too shocked to witness the epic moment since they couldn't recognize him.

Sarah hilariously captioned the picture "When #Mother met #Father" referring to his newfound moniker "the internet daddy" which he gladly accepted during The Graham Norton Show.

According to Independent, when Graham asked him if he enjoyed all the attention around being the "daddy" of the internet, a moniker given to him by fans of the hit survival show, The Last of Us. Pascal jokingly explained, “I’m still trying to figure it out. I feel like it changes, there’s ‘zaddy’, there’s ‘daddy’.” Ariana DeBose, who was also a guest on the show, quickly added: “'Zaddy'? OK. That’s, like, very ‘silver foxy’, it’s a kind of air about you.” Pascal replied: “I’ll take it all.” Hopping onto the bandwagon, Sarah too joined in the chorus with the cheeky caption.

Reacting to the epic throwback picture in an interview with Acess Hollywood, Pascal sweetly mentions his co-star, Sarah, and reminisces the time spent with her while shooting the particular episode. He also mentions that she is a kind person and that he had an amazing time filming the episode with her.

The actor is currently starring in the two biggest shows of the season: The Last of Us, which concludes in two weeks and The Mandalorian, season three which launched on Disney Plus recently.