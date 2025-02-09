Trans Lawmaker Sarah McBride Brutally Slams Donald Trump After GOP Rep’s Misgendering

A President Donald Trump loyalist, Marry Miller (R-Ill.) misgendered Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.), on the House Floor. Sarah McBride is a transgender woman, but Rep. Miller, while presiding over the House on Thursday, introduced McBride as “the gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”



McBride, instead of engaging in banter, chose to dive into her speech and eviscerate the Trump administration from a policy standpoint. She continued the 5-minute speech without missing a beat, and the event highlighted how the early days of Donald’s presidency affected the Delawareans. “Thank you, Madam Speaker,” said McBride, the first openly transgender Congress member in history. “When I was elected, I promised to work with anyone who would help Delaware and Delawareans and to stand up to anyone who seeks to harm my state.”

She continued her speech by talking about the impact of senior citizens, students, and doctors on the president’s funding freeze in her state. Sarah McBride stated – “Instead of seeking common ground, the Trump administration from day one has waged an unrelenting attack on working people in Delaware and across the country, seeking to freeze funding for first responders, domestic violence shelters, schools, and health-care facilities that my constituents rely on.”



She eventually concluded her speech by saying that she vows to continue her work, ensuring that the government serves its citizens. On Saturday, the video of the Trump Ally misgendering Sarah McBride went viral on social media, to which McBride wrote on X, “There’s an entire speech after I’m recognized by the acting speaker that’s worth a watch much more than the 15-second video of me being called on.”

This morning, I delivered my first speech on the floor of the house. I shared the fears from Delawareans across our state who worried for their jobs and the care and services they rely on because of this administration’s unconstitutional efforts to abuse power and cut and gut… pic.twitter.com/Mr6laKzCy9 — Congresswoman Sarah McBride (@Rep_McBride) February 6, 2025

This exchange just came a day after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), whose tenure in Congress has been defined by her antics, erupted into an anti-trans rant on the House floor that eventually culminated in her shouting – “tranny, tranny’ tranny!”



The US representative James Comer of Kentucky, post regaining order, said he would look into the matter, whether the use of words that are considered as “an anti-trans slur by the LGBTQ+ community” violated the house rules or not.



However, this isn’t the first time Sarah McBride has been attacked like this, as Republicans have been continuously doing this since her election back in November.

Rep. Mary Miller introduces Rep. Sarah McBride as the “Gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.” pic.twitter.com/eHBGhQ83AY — Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2025

Before McBride officially assumed office, Mace executed a successful push to ban her, along with all the trans women, from using the women’s bathrooms on Capitol Hill. McBride, at that time, said she would respect the rule and was more concerned about advocating for her constituents. “I’m not here to fight about bathrooms,” she said at the time.