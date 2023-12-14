Sara Haines Reveals Daily Harassment from Ana Navarro on 'The View' Over Dog Show Contest Outcome

In the unpredictable realm of daytime talk shows, tensions have recently flared on The View between hosts Sara Haines and Ana Navarro, shedding light on a unique source of conflict, namely, an in-house dog show. Haines, one of the co-hosts, shared on Tuesday that Navarro has taken to ‘harassing’ her daily due to the outcome of the pup competition held on the show. The canine clash unraveled last week when the hosts decided to hold a friendly in-house dog show, featuring the beloved pets of Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Haines, the host of the competition, was tasked with the challenging job of picking a winner, a decision that proved to be a turning point in her relationship with Navarro.

Asper The Wrap, "Sunny won, and I have not heard the end of it from Ana Navarro, who now harasses me every day because 'ChaCha was robbed,'" Haines revealed. The seemingly heartwarming dog show has unexpectedly led to daily banter between Haines and Navarro, with the latter playfully sharing her discontent over the result. The revelation came during a discussion on ‘neutral friends,’ individuals who decide not to take sides in arguments between common friends. While Haines initially did not support the idea of being a neutral friend, the recent dog show incident changed her perspective. Acknowledging the playful banter, Haines amusingly reflected on the situation, saying, "And so, I now realize that maybe being a neutral friend has perks, in a job where those friends show up and literally know where you live." The co-hosts shared a laugh over the canine competition's unexpected consequences.

Funnily, Griffin quipped that Haines could have avoided the situation by having ‘the courage’ to pick the ‘right’ dog, ejecting laughter from the panel. Haines joined in on the humor, playfully agreeing that the "election was rigged" and that she "should've said something." While Navarro was not present on the show on Tuesday, her friendly banter with Haines serves as a quirky subplot in the lively dynamics of The View. Whether the pup controversy will have a lasting impact on their friendship remains to be seen but for now, it's an unexpected twist that has added a humorous touch to the daytime talk show's narrative.

On another note, Navarro on her social media shared a personal story regarding the healthcare benefits for women and how she is against the new ruling regarding the abortion ruled by the Court. As per Yahoo, she wrote, “This is wrong, years ago, I had an ectopic pregnancy. Anyone who’s had to terminate a pregnancy, specially for health reasons, can tell you a woman wants the safety of her bed, her pillow to cry on, her loved ones to lean on.”

As The View continues to provide a platform for engaging discussions and unexpected moments, the clash over a dog show serves as a reminder that even lighthearted competitions can spark amusing tensions among the hosts. The next chapter in the canine saga awaits, keeping viewers intrigued by the unpredictable drama unfolding on the daytime talk show stage.

