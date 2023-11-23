Sara Haines Revealed This ‘Rare’ Unknown Story About Former Co-Host Michael Strahan on ‘The View'

The View is renowned for the incredible platform it has proven to be through time for the matters discussed on the show. From current affairs to promotions, the talk show does it all with the help of a talented panel of veteran hosts. The talk show recently brought to light Travis Kelce’s interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine in which he got candid about his relationship with Taylor Swift and followed it with a brief update about his career.

The hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines were all involved in a lively conversation about the rumored couple and particularly talked about Kelce’s ‘red flags’. However, at this juncture, Haines unexpectedly mentioned a former colleague of hers in connection to their discussion.

According to The U.S. Sun, the hosts of the show were dissecting major portions of the NFL player’s relationship with Swift and how he was “thinking” about retiring for quite some time. During this, Haines and Hostin proceeded to point out a few red flags of his that they simply couldn’t look past. Hostin quotes one of Kelce’s responses and asks, “What is he hiding then?”

She then shared her personal thoughts on whether or not she’d be as careful as Kelce with words. Shortly after, Haines joined in the conversation and highlighted another major red flag that she too couldn’t overlook: his plans to soon retire. Kelce confessed in the interview that the thought has crossed his mind “more than anyone could ever imagine.”

Furthermore, Haines argued by pointing out the timing of it all and how Swift’s glowing presence in his life has allegedly made him ponder over the “next chapters” of his life. She continued to suggest, “He’s on a podcast, he likes comedy. I think he’s looking for a second act.” It was what came after that may come as a surprise to fans of hers from the talk show.

Just as she finished making her point, she made a very rare reference to her former colleague in the entertainment industry. Haines narrated, “Michael Strahan always says he was big among football players and men stopped him on the street, he went into morning TV and everyone stopped him on the street.” Furthermore, she stated, “That is from the mouth of a famous football player.”

What’s surprising isn’t that she remembered working with her pal from a few years back, but mentioned him on air the very same day he turned 52 years old, per People. Co-incidence or not, it was still very sweet of Haines to recall her ex-co-worker during a segment of the show. Before securing a deal with The View, Haines co-hosted Good Morning America with Strahan between 2018 and 2020 alongside Ice Age: Collision Course voice actress Keke Palmer. Both Haines and Strahan remain on friendly terms with each other, with the retired American Football player yet to issue a comment on Haines’ mention on the show.

