Sara Haines’ Has a Joyful Reaction as Whoopi Goldberg Quotes a Line From ‘Ghost’ on ‘The View'

In a nostalgic and entertaining moment on The View, Whoopi Goldberg, a seasoned actress and EGOT winner, took a trip down memory lane by quoting one of her iconic lines from the 1990 film Ghost. The episode's Hot Topics segment, centered around Liz Cheney's new book, Oath and Honor, led Goldberg to reminisce about her role as psychic Oda Mae Brown.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

As the discussion delved into the dynamics of the 2024 presidential race, Goldberg emphasized the importance of having a leader who prioritizes the well-being of the American people over power struggles. "I want whoever is gonna stand for us, the American people, I don’t mind Republican, Democrat, I don’t mind it because it gives us an argument. But when you’re not taking us into consideration and it’s about holding onto power, you’re a danger, all of you," she asserted, transcending political affiliations. This sentiment echoed her character's famous line in Ghost, and in a moment of humor and spontaneity, Goldberg declared, "You in danger, girl," as per Decider.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paramount Pictures

In response, host Sara Haines erupted with repeated shouts of "Yes!" as she energetically pumped her arms and warmly embraced Goldberg. Joy Behar echoed the sentiment, expressing the collective joy of the moment by noting, "She finally said it." The studio audience joined in applause, celebrating the recreation of this beloved movie moment on live television. The camaraderie among the co-hosts reflected the genuine delight sparked by Goldberg's playful nod to her cinematic legacy.

"I want whoever is going to stand for us, the American people. I don't mind Republican, Democrat, I don't mind it because it gives us an argument. But when you're not taking us into consideration and it's about holding on to power, you're in danger, all of you." pic.twitter.com/n28DzDigwB — The View (@TheView) November 29, 2023

Beyond the light-hearted banter, the conversation went on to address the political landscape, with Alyssa Farah Griffin expressing support for conservative Republican candidate Nikki Haley. Griffin reiterated her stance that "anyone is safer than [Donald Trump] being in office," as per Entertainment Weekly.

She once again critiqued her former boss, whom she served under as part of the White House communications team in 2020. The discussion touched on the complexities of the upcoming presidential race and the importance of candidates addressing critical issues such as education.

Goldberg's contribution to the political discourse was seasoned with humor, drawing parallels between her Ghost character's warning and the potential dangers of power-hungry politicians. The reference to Ghost not only provided a memorable and amusing moment for The View audience but also highlighted Goldberg's enduring impact on popular culture. As an Oscar winner for her role in the romantic drama, Goldberg's portrayal of Oda Mae Brown remains etched in the minds of fans.

While the primary focus of The View is its analysis of current events and political developments, Goldberg's charismatic delivery and unexpected references add a unique flair to the show. This particular segment showcased the spontaneity and camaraderie among the co-hosts, making it clear that even in discussions about serious topics, there's room for laughter and a trip down memory lane.

