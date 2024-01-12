Sara Haines Gets Emotional on 'The View' Over Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella's Tumor Diagnosis

The View witnessed an emotional Sara Haines fighting back tears in her eyes in an episode aired on Thursday, January 11, 2024. Her former GMA3 co-host, Michael Strahan's 19-year-old daughter Isabella, was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor, and the all-women panelists sent out their wishes and support to the Strahan family.

Haines nearly cried while talking about her Good Morning America 3 co-host, Strahan, and his family. The 46-year-old mustered the courage to speak and said, "Isabella is so fierce, and she has a twin, Sophia, and they have been fiercely together in this." The teenager has been undergoing treatment for about two months.

The TV host was overwhelmed with emotions, "Michael, Kayla—his partner—and the two twins—you couldn't have a stronger, more fierce team behind you. Michael will go to the core of the Earth for the people he loves. And he is right there with her," reported Decider. Haines choked up and concluded, "And I love her."

#TheView co-hosts send their love and support to Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan after she revealed she is battling a malignant brain tumor known as medulloblastoma. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/xQDsTWPerm — The View (@TheView) January 11, 2024

The NFL player and his daughter revealed the tragic news on the January 11 episode of Good Morning America. Prior to the show, he wrote an emotional yet powerful post on Instagram, captioning, "Today my daughter @isabellastrahan joined @robinrobertsgma and myself for an interview about the journey she has been going through."

He continued, "I love you, Isabella, and I'm always by your side. To all sending love, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!" After that, the father-daughter duo appeared for a sit-down interview where they officially disclosed the 19-year-old was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor called medulloblastoma, confirmed in an MRI scan in October 2023.

The teenager wanted to come out and publicly discuss her life-threatening disease. Strahan's daughter revealed in the interview that she immediately underwent brain surgery in October 2023, and so far, she has gone through six weeks of radiation and is soon to begin her chemotherapy sessions in North Carolina, reported Radar Online.

Isabelle said, "I'm feeling good, not too bad," while her 51-year-old father held his daughter's hand. "I'm very excited for this whole process to wrap, but you just have to keep living every day through the whole thing."

Despite her own struggle, she's set to partner with Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center to record a YouTube docu-series documenting her cancer journey. "With my platform, I hope to just kind of be a voice and be a person who people who maybe are going through something similar can look at and just hear and just watch, or find something interesting about their day," shared Isabella.

Meanwhile, Strahan said, "This is something that is so personal. But her idea was: I want to share it, and I want to help other people. And that goes into the spirit of who she's always been." He added, "I know that we're never given more than we can handle. She is going to crush this."

