Sandra Bullock Fears for Family’s Safety—Issues Urgent Statement to Safeguard Family from Growing Danger

Sandra Bullock, 60, has always preferred to keep her private life away from the limelight. We are living in a time when most celebrities, including actors, athletes, and politicians believe that they need to be on social media to stay relevant. But Bullock believes otherwise and continues to connect with the audience via her work. She doesn’t have any social media presence, although you may across many accounts under her name.

The Academy Award winner has now come forward to warn fans of the fake accounts that claim to be her. Realizing that people use these fake accounts to commit fraud, Bullock issued a statement.

“Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media. Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me,” she told People on Monday, February 3.

The Bird Box actress further added, “My family’s safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern, and there will be a time when I will comment more, but for now our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter.”

Her statement comes shortly after her sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, took to her Instagram sharing that several fake accounts are up and running under her name. She wrote, “I spend multiple times a day reporting fakes, dealing with weird & scary emails to my BUSINESS and HOME from men who believe that, through one of these many fake “me’s”, they have a relationship with my sister through private messages and off app sites and have been giving (sometimes) THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS to an incredibly famous and successful grown assed woman.”

She expressed frustration in Meta‘s inability of providing safety and adequate responses on her complaints against these accounts. Gesine wrote, “Another day, the same lack of safety and response from Meta . I’m just posting a few FB imposter accounts, all of which I’ve reported both on this app and to a live human at Meta. Surprise! They are all still up!”

She also pointed out that these fake accounts are run by crime rings and how it poses a threat to her life and livelihood. Gesine wrote in her caption, “The only reason I stay on FB is to monitor this for my own knowledge so I am aware of the danger coming at me.”

She urged people to be more careful and directly report and block the fake accounts as soon as they see one.

People have expressed gratitude for enlightening them and some even went on to criticize Meta for lack of safety and privacy on Facebook. A fan commented, “I think Meta has lost sight of how important privacy is, for safety reasons. Thank you for sharing.”

“So sorry on so many levels but thanks for sharing the info so that we are aware and informed,” wrote another fan.

With the recent statements, it’s clear that Bullock sisters are fed up with social media scams being done using their name and want people to beware of them.