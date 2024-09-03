'Sad for Him,' But Britney Spears Won't Forgive Her Father for the Life He 'Destroyed'

Pop icon Britney Spears remains steadfast in her refusal to reconcile with her ailing father. She is aware of Jamie Spears' health difficulties, but it doesn't seem like much will change anytime soon. The 42-year-old singer is still dealing with the fallout from the 13-year conservatorship that granted her father authority over her life and income. An insider close to the situation revealed to Radar Online that Britney's feelings towards her father remain complex and unresolved: "She's sad for him, but it's not that simple to just forgive and forget the way he destroyed her life." The source added, "It's an extremely complicated and painful situation."

Jamie has been dealing with some pretty tough health problems lately; he had to have his infected leg amputated in the month of December, and since then, he’s been dealing with kidney and colon issues. But even with all these health issues, Britney hasn't budged one bit. The pop star's bond with her dad was completely wrecked during that whole conservatorship that went on from 2008 to 2021. During this time, Jamie was basically in charge of everything related to Britney, including her personal life and her money.

In a dramatic court appearance in 2021, Britney branded the conservatorship as 'abusive' and added that her father and anyone involved in this conservatorship should be 'in jail,' as per The Standard. She described how the arrangement had deprived her of basic liberties. "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant... but this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good," she said, as per BBC.

Britney Spears pleads with an LA county superior judge to end her 13-year conservatorship saying, “I am not here to be anyone’s slave." #THRNews pic.twitter.com/QxhO4lmVEm — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 24, 2021

Britney's estranged sons, Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17, are said to have made peace with their grandfather. This reconciliation comes despite Jamie's three-year ban from seeing the boys for allegedly shaking Sean during an altercation in 2019, according to The InTouch Weekly. Kevin Federline, the boys' father, justified their intention to reconnect with Jamie, "The boys miss their grandfather. They have forgiven him... It hurts that her dad is somehow more important to them than she is. It's a kick in the teeth."

in the lights of britney spears speaking up in court today, here's what you need to know about Britney's conservatorship pic.twitter.com/nBN0bOf2mo — estel imane (@REGINAVGEORGE) June 23, 2021

Britney's own relationship with her sons is rocky. There have been rumors of attempted reconciliation, with Britney supposedly reaching out to spend more time with them. According to an insider, "Years of aberrant behavior and troubling conduct can't be easily erased. There's no evidence things have gotten better."

The teenagers currently reside in Hawaii with their father, who has full custody. Despite the geographical and emotional distance, Jayden expressed hope for reconciliation with his mother in a 2022 interview with ITV News. "I 100% think this can be fixed," he said. "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. When she gets better, I really want to see her again. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."