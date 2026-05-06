Sacramento Man Gets 8 Years in Gun, Fentanyl Case: Why Death Penalty Doesn’t Apply

A 23-year-old Sacramento man has reportedly been sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment after being convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and planning to distribute fentanyl. US Attorney Eric Grant shared the update while announcing that District Judge John A. Mendez issued the verdict. The man was identified as Gabriel Cabrera who pleaded guilty in September 2025.

According to Fox News, the court documents note that during a parole search on March 28, 2025, officers discovered a firearm and some fentanyl that Cabrera had hidden in some other resident’s bedroom. During the search, the agents also found dr*g paraphernalia and a ledger connected to dr*g sales in his room. Investigators also found a video of Cabrera showing him holding the same firearm and messages with other individuals discussing Cabrera’s fentanyl sales.

The report states that officials said Cabrera is not allowed to possess firearms given his past felony convictions, including dr*g sales, causing injury to a spouse, and recklessly firing a gun.

San Francisco Man falls asleep on fentanyl while standing up on bicycle. This Anti Gravity scientist has been spared by the Men In Black. Hello, there! My name is Darren Stallcup. When I was a kid, my house burned down to the ground and I came to San Francisco with nothing but… pic.twitter.com/qasdY38UrN — Darren Stallcup – World Peace Movement (@darren_stallcup) May 2, 2026

Meanwhile, a press release published by the Attorney’s office states that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) led the investigation, with support from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the Sacramento Police Department, and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The case was handled by Assistant US Attorney J. Douglas Harman in court. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty last year on September 9.

Officials also insisted that the case is a part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that brings together federal resources to curb illegal immigration, target organized crime groups, and ensure public safety by addressing violent crime.

Despite serious crimes against the 23-year-old, he cannot be sentenced to the death penalty. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, capital punishment in the United States is mostly reserved for heinous crimes like murder, especially those involving intentional killing.

Though capital punishment was applicable in some of the non-murder crimes, including dr*g trafficking, it was abolished after the Kennedy v. Louisiana case when the US Supreme Court addressed the case in 2008.

In another shocking incident from Sacramento, a man identified as Brian Mattson was arrested twice in a day for allegedly carrying a knife and approaching homes in Arden Park. According to ABC 10, he made his first appearance in Court on Tuesday and interrupted the court proceedings. He loudly questioned the process and made several demands before he was asked to leave.

NEW: Sacramento man arrested twice in one day for knife-wielding trespassing and released in under 2 hours despite being on felony probation 56-year-old Brian Mattson was arrested twice on May 2 in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood. Doorbell cameras captured him on front porches… pic.twitter.com/o6sTrlrleb — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) May 4, 2026

The publication quoted him as asking, “Can I have some paperwork that says what time I’m looking at?” The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Mattson was released less than two hours after his initial arrest. The deputy later found out that he was on felony probation, but the Sacramento County Probation Department chose not to place a hold on him. He was later taken into custody that same night on similar accusations.

In an official statement, the probation officials said the situation occurred due to “miscommunication” and emphasized the “need for clearer procedural guidance” while calling it an “isolated event.”