Justin Baldoni is Suing Everyone! Disney, Marvel, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, “Nobody Will Be Spared”

Published on: January 15, 2025 at 10:12 AM
By Sweta Choudhury
Collage featuring Justin Baldoni delivering a TED Talk (Source: YouTube) alongside Ryan Reynolds speaking at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con for Deadpool & Wolverine (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr
Justin Baldoni delivering a TED Talk (L) (Source: YouTube) and Ryan Reynolds speaking at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con for Deadpool & Wolverine (R) (Photo by Gage Skidmore via Flickr)

The film It Ends With Us concluded on a promising note with Lily Bloom (played by Blake Lively) and Ryle Kincaid (played by Justin Baldoni) parting ways amicably, but reality paints a different picture. The off-screen dynamic between Lively and Baldoni has turned turbulent, marked by lawsuits and court visits, signalling an ugly end to their professional collaboration. It all began in December when Lively took legal action against the It Ends With Us actor and director, mentioning the details of sexual harassment and the smear campaign by Badloni’s PR team in her lawsuit.

The case then saw several developments over the last few weeks, including concerns about the safety of women in workplaces, as well as Baldoni filing a $250 million counter-lawsuit against The New York Times for libel and invasion of privacy. His team accused the newspaper of misrepresenting facts in its December 21 article, “We Can Bury Anyone: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.”

Following the chaos, Baldoni was dropped by WME as a client, marking a setback in his smooth career trajectory. Now, the actor has made it clear that he never wants to work on a Disney project again. He further accused actor Ryan Reynolds and Disney of mocking him through the character “Nicepool” in Deadpool & Wolverine, the superhero franchise that has grossed $1.34 billion to date at the worldwide box office. A letter sent to Disney and Marvel by Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman requests all documentation related to the development of “Nicepool” and any attempts to link the character to Baldoni.

 

 
 
 
 
 
This isn’t the first instance where Ryan Reynolds has been dragged into the bitter battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. As per Deadline, the popular actor Ryan Reynolds has made plenty of cameos in almost all of the suits; however, this one seems particularly serious as he is the central subject of it.

Furthermore, the detailed letter includes one of the central points of contention: a scene in Deadpool & Wolverine, where Nicepool makes a remark about Ladypool (played by Lively), claiming she has “not an ounce of self-awareness” despite just having a baby. That’s not all—Deadline states that the letter asks for “any and all documents relating to the development of the ‘Nicepool’ character in Deadpool & Wolverine, including, without limitation, all documents and communications relating to the development, writing, and filming of storylines and scenes featuring ‘Nicepool.'”

 

 
 
 
 
 
Moreover, the timing of these accusations seems vague, as most businesses and shows in Hollywood have been stalled due to the tragic Los Angeles wildfires, with Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, himself being impacted by the destruction of his home. As of now, there are no further developments regarding the status of the letter but from the nature of the case, it is predictable that Baldoni’s team will push harder for the matter to be fast-tracked.

