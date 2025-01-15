Justin Baldoni is Suing Everyone! Disney, Marvel, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, “Nobody Will Be Spared”

Following the chaos, Baldoni was dropped by WME as a client, marking a setback in his smooth career trajectory. Now, the actor has made it clear that he never wants to work on a Disney project again. He further accused actor Ryan Reynolds and Disney of mocking him through the character “Nicepool” in Deadpool & Wolverine, the superhero franchise that has grossed $1.34 billion to date at the worldwide box office. A letter sent to Disney and Marvel by Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman requests all documentation related to the development of “Nicepool” and any attempts to link the character to Baldoni.

This isn’t the first instance where Ryan Reynolds has been dragged into the bitter battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. As per Deadline, the popular actor Ryan Reynolds has made plenty of cameos in almost all of the suits; however, this one seems particularly serious as he is the central subject of it.

Furthermore, the detailed letter includes one of the central points of contention: a scene in Deadpool & Wolverine, where Nicepool makes a remark about Ladypool (played by Lively), claiming she has “not an ounce of self-awareness” despite just having a baby. That’s not all—Deadline states that the letter asks for “any and all documents relating to the development of the ‘Nicepool’ character in Deadpool & Wolverine, including, without limitation, all documents and communications relating to the development, writing, and filming of storylines and scenes featuring ‘Nicepool.'”

Moreover, the timing of these accusations seems vague, as most businesses and shows in Hollywood have been stalled due to the tragic Los Angeles wildfires, with Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, himself being impacted by the destruction of his home. As of now, there are no further developments regarding the status of the letter but from the nature of the case, it is predictable that Baldoni’s team will push harder for the matter to be fast-tracked.