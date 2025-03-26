Rumors About Karoline Leavitt Are Spreading — Here’s What’s Really Going On

Karoline Leavitt’s rise in politics is truly incredible. From a Congressional hopeful to a household name as Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary, her journey is inspiring for many out there. Since the President’s second term began, Leavitt has been single-handedly defending Trump against rival attacks. She is flawless in front of the camera and reporters. As a White House representative, one of her key roles is to shut down many speculations and gossip about the Republican leader. She also tried her utmost to battle the rumours of a feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk. However, Karoline herself has been subjected to many rampant rumors that we just can’t simply ignore.

Karoline Leavitt Reportedly Has A Rivalry With CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

Karoline Leavitt and Kaitlan Collins often meet during any White House briefing. As the chief White House Correspondent for CNN, Collins can barely avoid Leavitt, and the White House Press Secretary, Karoline, also has to encounter her alleged rival. However, the two women frequently engage in debates, making people wonder whether the 27-year-old has a bone to pick with the political pundit.

One of their most memorable heated exchange happened when Kaitlan asked, “How is the administration deciding which laws to follow and which ones to ignore?” Her question was about Donald Trump’s mass termination of investigator generals. However, rather than providing a direct answer, Karoline diverted her attention to a Supreme Court case, giving Collins a check.

When the Associated Press was banned from White House briefing, the CNN reporter asked the Press Secretary whose decision it was. “Well, first of all, let me set the record straight. It is a privilege to cover this White House,” Leavitt gave a snappy response, seemingly hinting at her dislike towards Collins. There was also a time when she directly cut off the CNN correspondent, further fueling the rivalry rumor.

Karoline Leavitt Reportedly Has An ‘Atypical’ Marriage

The White House Press Secretary has invited some unwanted attention to her married life over her age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio. She met him while running for a New Hampshire congressional seat and tied the knot in July 2024. Six months later, she also welcomed her first child with Riccio. However, she has a 32-year age gap with the real estate agent, and it has been a center of discussion since her marriage. This is not the only thing that made people label her relationship with Nicholas “unusual.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

“I mean, it’s a very atypical love story, but he’s incredible,” Karoline herself commented during an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show. According to an article by People, Leavitt often complimented her husband as “the father of my child,” making people wonder if she considers him a love interest at all. Then, there’s another thing – Riccio’s unusual absence from the spotlight. Even though the youngest White House Press Secretary insisted that he is an introvert but continues to support Leavitt at home, it didn’t stop the rumors about her married life.

Did Karoline Have Plastic Surgery

One of Leavitt’s most important jobs is to present herself in front of the camera, therefore, the world. So many wondered if she ever went under the knife to change her appearance. Although Karoline is just 27 years old, some people have presented her younger and latest photos side by side to fuel the plastic surgery rumors. On the internet, one user questioned whether she got the “Ivanka Plastic Surgery” to “please Donald Trump.”

Although Karoline herself has never addressed these allegations, many doubt that she got lip fillers, contributing to her recent “duck lips.” Her boss, Trump, is quite well known for the “Mar-a-Lago” face, which was coined by The Daily Mail. From injectable fillers and heavy tan to plumped lips, many of Karoline’s White House peers reportedly got them done. It wouldn’t be a surprise if she also changed her appearance, just to fit in better.

Did Karoline Leavitt she get the Ivanka plastic surgery just to please Trump? She used to look like a natural human being. pic.twitter.com/FJigUIAaPU — Rich Feinberg (@RichFeinberg1) July 1, 2024

She Competed For Miss Teen USA Crown

The Internet never fails to amaze us when it comes to swirling rumors about Leavitt. One of the most popular gossip about her is that she was in the 2007 Miss Teen USA competition. This rumor surfaced from a viral TikTok video that provided a clip of a young woman wearing a blue dress and a South Carolina sash. The caption claimed, “Our new White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.”

However, the claim was fishy from the start, given Leavitt, who would have been only 10 years old in 2007, is a New Hampshire native. The rumor was officially debunked when the actual woman in the video, Caitlin Upton, came forward. Not only did she identify herself as the girl in the blue dress, but she also shut down the rumors of Leavitt taking part in the beauty pageant.

Did Leavitt Lawyer Up to Sue ABC

This rumor also started on TikTok, where a claim was made that Karoline was taking ABC to court over remarks made by The View host Joy Behar, where she questioned Leavitt’s background. The video took it further by claiming that the network channel was “panicking,” adding that the lawsuit would help “other public leaders to take legal action against the show for defamatory remarks.”

‼️The View.‼️ is in trouble as they said something very crude about Whitehouse Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Now, Leavitt has filed a lawsuit against them, which could have major financial ramifications for ABC. pic.twitter.com/sbqYvgiG6Y — (Jason) Stands For Truth (@TrueJMitchell) February 6, 2025

Despite the 3-minute-long video failing to present any solid evidence, many jumped into the comment section, praying for Behar’s downfall. Unfortunately, for those who were involved, the lawsuit was pure fiction, with no confirmation that Karoline Leavitt actually sued The View.

Many of the popular rumors about Leavitt have already been debunked, while some new ones continue to fill in the gap. As someone who is constantly in front of the camera, representing one of the most powerful and controversial world leaders right now, Leavitt will only be subjected to further speculations and gossip about her professional and personal life going forward. After all, Donald Trump’s second term has just begun!