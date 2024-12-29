Royal Christmas Tradition Broken Yet Again! Sam Chatto Brings Girlfriend to Sandringham Sparking Wedding Rumors

The Duchess of Sussex wasn’t present at Sandringham. However, a member of the royal family benefited from a tradition that was broken for Meghan Markle. Samuel Chatto, who is Princess Margaret’s grandson, was apparently allowed to invite his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian, to the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

People saw pictures of Eleanor celebrating Christmas with the royal family at the Norfolk retreat. This was only possible because King Charles followed his mother, Queen Elizabeth’s path. It was the Queen, who had earlier permitted Meghan Markle to join the festivities in 2017. That was five months before Meghan and Harry exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel, Windsor.

The former actress, Meghan was the first person who was allowed to spend Christmas with the Royals before marrying. Kate Middleton, for instance, had to wait till she was announced the Duchess of Cambridge. Even Sophie Rhys-Jones wasn’t allowed the privilege until she married and received the title of Countess of Wessex.

The woman next to Samuel Chatto is his girlfriend, Eleanor Ekserdjian. I wouldn’t be surprised if the two aren’t secretly engaged, as we don’t normally see girlfriends invited to Christmas. https://t.co/kQQOElZFOh — Gert’s Royals (@Gertsroyals) December 25, 2024

Media reports and royal experts are anticipating that this might be an indication of a possible royal wedding in the new year. Sam Chatto, 28 started dating Eleanor, 28 who’s an artist, in 2021, as per some reports.

The Edinburgh graduate not only was lovestruck by Eleanor but even became the painter’s muse. As per an insider, Eleanor had said, ‘We are a couple.’ Her new love even inspired the London-based painter to depict Sam in her paintings.

The Eton-educated Sam too isn’t a stranger to art. His mother, Lady Sarah Amstrong-Jones, is often seen submitting artworks for the Royal Academy’s summer exhibition. His father Daniel Chatto is also an actor turned artist.

Sam was left heartbroken after his separation with his first girlfriend during the lockdowns. However, his Royal duties continued as he was invited to Buckingham Palace for the State Banquet to honour of the empress and emperor of Japan, this year.

In 2023, Sam completed an apprenticeship with Yagi Akita, the porcelain master in Japan. A few of Chatto’s porcelain art was a part of an exhibition in Somerset. The exhibition was hosted by Hauser & Wirth, whose Associate Director is Sam’s cousin, Princess Eugenie.

Eleanor Ekserdjian is an artist liked Samuel Chatto. Her drawing of Samuel Chatto was selected for the Gallery at Green and Stone’s Summer Exhibition in 2021. The drawing was simply titled “SAM”. pic.twitter.com/iwwOmFo8Fh — Gert’s Royals (@Gertsroyals) December 25, 2024

A lot of royal family members have benefited from the tradition broken by the late Queen Elizabeth. Even Princess Beatrice’s then partner, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was permitted to stay at Sandringham at Christmas in 2019. The couple tied the knot in 2020.