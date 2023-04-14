Rihanna’s Real Estate Empire Expands With $21 Million L.A. Penthouse Purchase

Rihanna is one of the most iconic figures of our generation. She has won countless awards for her music, and her fashion sense is the envy of the world. But thi songstress is much more than just a musician and fashion icon. She is also a successful businesswoman, with her makeup and lingerie lines achieving massive success. Now, Rihanna is taking her success to the next level by purchasing a luxurious penthouse in Los Angeles.

Image Source: Robb Report

According to Dirt, the penthouse is located in a 42-story tower called the Century, which offers a “paparazzi-proof” escape for the rich and famous. Rihanna’s new penthouse spans the entire 40th floor of the building, with a massive 9,290 square feet of living space. It boasts four bedrooms, six and a half baths, and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer stunning views of the city. This house is round and has four outdoor patios, a huge living room, and a super fancy kitchen.

Image Source: Robb Report

Rihanna reportedly purchased the penthouse from Nick Molnar, the co-founder of Afterpay, for $28 million after nearly two years of ownership. Molnar had purchased the unit from actor Matthew Perry for $21.6 million. Perry had lived in the penthouse from 2017 to 2021 and had made several upgrades to the place during his four-year residency, including a Hollywood-style movie theater and a massive primary suite with a fireplace and dual bathrooms.

As mentioned by Robb Report, The Century building offers a 24-hour concierge service, a fitness center and a 75-foot swimming pool. It has been home to several celebrities, including Denzel Washington, Nobu Matsuhisa, Paula Abdul and Terry Dubrow. In fact, Candy Spelling, the widow of TV producer Aaron Spelling, owns a massive two-floor penthouse right on top of Rihanna’s new digs.

Image Source: Robb Report

Apart from being a successful businesswoman, Rihanna is also known for her philanthropic efforts. She has supported various causes, including education, healthcare and disaster relief. So, back in 2012, she started up this foundation called Clara Lionel Foundation. Basically, they're all about making life better for people all over the planet when it comes to health, education and the arts.

Rihanna’s new purchase is another substantiation to her success in all aspects of her life. She has proven herself to be a talented artist, a shrewd businesswoman and a compassionate philanthropist. With her new penthouse, she can add “luxury real estate owner” to her list of accomplishments.

Image Source: Robb Report

It’s clear that Rihanna is a force to be reckoned with, and her success is well-deserved. She has worked hard to achieve everything she has, and her new penthouse is just another example of her determination and hard work paying off. It’s no surprise that she is constantly inspiring people around the world, and her new purchase is just another reason to look up to her.