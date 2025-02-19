RFK Jr. Shocks the Internet With IG Post Featuring a Shirtless Dr. Oz

RFK Jr. took the Internet, or rather social media, by storm after the newly appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services posted a picture on Instagram, posing with a very shirtless Dr. Mehmet Oz. To those unaware, Dr. Oz is a heart surgeon and health expert and also happens to be an Emmy Award-winning television host.

Posing alongside RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz was comedian Russell Brand. The post’s caption read, “Northern Curly Tailed Lizard with Russel(l) Brand & Dr Oz.”

A day later, Russell Brand took to his Instagram handle, sharing a video of RFK Jr. and his wife Cheryl Hines, and himself out on bicycles hunting lizards. The post was captioned, “Even if the Illuminati are trying to retain control of global power, @robertfkennedyjr is determined to weed out the reptilians.”

The caption takes digs at one of the biggest conspiracy theories which claims that the people in power are all shape-shifting reptilians. One of the major propagators of this theory is David Icke, who has gone on record to claim that the rich and influential are a lizard-like race capable of taking up human forms.

One of the captions under RFK Jr.’s post read, “The trio we never knew we needed,” pointing out the highly unlikely combination of Russell Brand (a conspiracy theorist), Dr. Oz (a pro-vaxxer), and RFK Jr. (an anti-vaxxer).

And while Brand definitely feels like the odd one out, Mehmet Oz and Kennedy Jr. seem to be friends as they have been spotted together many times. They also share a professional relationship as both of them are a part of the Donald Trump Administration. While it has already been established that RFK Jr. is the Secretary of the HHS, Oz is the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

However, their healthcare stances have stark differences. While Dr. Oz has a history of being a pro-vaxxer, Kennedy Jr. has had a controversial take on vaccinations and has also been critical of pharmaceutical companies. But, it is not like Oz is controversy-free either. The surgeon and TV personality has been criticized in the past for promoting unproven medical treatments on his show.

They do seem to be on the same boat when it comes to one thing, though. The usage of technology to improve healthcare in America. Dr. Oz and RFK Jr. also share a vision of lowering the rates of chronic illnesses in the country.