RFK Jr.’s School Lunch Remarks Trigger Major Backlash—”This Is What Michelle Obama Tried to Do!”

RFK Jr. is under fire after advocating for healthier school lunches during his confirmation hearing for Secretary of Health and Human Services. According to many, this initiative is something that Michelle Obama tried to introduce years back.

Kennedy, the son of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, had initially run as an independent in the 2024 presidential race before he dropped out and endorsed Donald Trump. During his Senate Finance Committee hearing, lawmakers grilled him over his shifting political stances. His wife, actress Cheryl Hines, also turned heads in attendance.

However, it was his remarks about school lunches that triggered a wave of criticism. Social media erupted as people started calling out the irony of conservatives suddenly embracing the idea after vehemently opposing Michelle Obama’s efforts to do the same during her time as First Lady.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova was among those who weighed in, writing on X:

“The same senators who s–t on any proposal that Michelle Obama brought up for our kids to eat healthier in schools are now spouting the ‘Make America Healthy Again’ bulls–t. The hypocrisy is quite staggering.”

Another user, @CoachD_Speaks, said in their comment,

“It’s funny watching all the people who called Michelle Obama a Marxist for wanting school food healthier now applauding and salivating over RFK Jr. for the same thing.”

During the hearing, Kennedy—a father of six—argued that children should not be consuming processed foods that are “making them sick.” However, he was quick to clarify:

“I don’t want to take food away from anybody. If you like a McDonald’s cheeseburger or Diet Coke which my boss loves, you should be able to get them. But you should know what the impacts are on your family.”

His comments didn’t sit well with critics who pointed out that Michelle Obama had already spearheaded a major initiative on school nutrition. In 2010, during her husband’s first term, she took steps for the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, which overhauled the National School Lunch Program to improve the nutritional quality of meals in U.S. schools.

That program faced repeated attempts by the Trump administration to roll it back. There were efforts to reduce fruit and vegetable requirements in school lunches.

Beyond the school lunch debate, Kennedy faced intense scrutiny over other controversial positions. That includes his shift toward a pro-life stance after years of identifying as pro-choice, as well as his long history of spreading vaccine misinformation.