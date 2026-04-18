RFK Jr.’s Marriage Nearly Collapsed After Cheating Scandal — Here’s Why They Didn’t Divorce

Robert F. Kennedy met Cheryl Hines through her “Curb Your Enthusiasm” co-star, Larry David, at a fundraising event. They began dating in 2011 and married three years later, according to The List.

RFK Jr. allegedly became involved with someone else, creating significant issues with his wife.

Despite this, RFK Jr. refused to pursue a divorce because of his political career, according to Isabel Vincent, who has released a book called “RFK Jr.: His Fall and Rise.”

In the book, Vincent takes a closer look at RFK Jr.’s life, relationships and his rise to Donald Trump’s Cabinet.

Breaking: Vanity Fair and Olivia Nuzzi agreed to part ways after new revelations and allegations about an affair with RFK Jr. and her behavior while reporting on him https://t.co/JQqbSfUfMR — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 5, 2025

As reported by People, RFK Jr. became involved with New York Magazine journalist Olivia Nuzzi.

New York Magazine stated that it placed one of its reporters on leave because of her alleged ties to a subject. They only mentioned she “engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign.”

However, CNN reported that the person was RFK Jr.

In her statement, Nuzzi revealed, “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict.”

She added, “I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York (Magazine).”

Following this scandal, Cheryl and RFK Jr. showed a united front in interviews. Cheryl even wrote in her memoir, “One would deduce that we love each other and are still married and whatever we’ve been through is behind us.”

However, Vincent told People, “After the Olivia Nuzzi scandal, it was really played down, [as if] Cheryl Hines was in Europe and everything was okay. Everything was not okay. That was a really bad time.”

According to Vincent, RFK Jr. wanted the marriage to work because of his supporters.

“He really tried to make it up to her because he felt he couldn’t be in the presidential Cabinet and have another divorce. That would have been his second divorce [filing],” she said.

She also added, “Maybe because he felt that a lot of his supporters were more traditional about marriage so he did not want to have another divorce. But that was… almost the end of their marriage.”

When asked about the current condition of the marriage, Vincent said, “From what I understood, they’re somewhat together, but they’re not always together. She’s not accompanying him on every single thing he’s doing.”

Kennedy family ‘disgusted’ by onslaught of shocking revelations about RFK Jr and urge Cheryl Hines to get him help… or a divorce https://t.co/bz8Hr76QF7 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) December 3, 2025

A representative of RFK Jr. addressed his ties with Nuzzi in a statement to the Washington Post.

They stated that the two met only for an interview, which led to the article “The Mind-Bending Politics of RFK Jr.’s Spoiler Campaign.”

The representative clarified, “Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece.”