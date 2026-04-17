RFK Jr Faces Backlash Over Shirtless Milk Commercial at Capitol Hill Hearing

Health Secretary RFK Jr. was slammed for using taxpayer money for a shirtless milk commercial. Representative Linda Sanchez of California asked him several questions about the advertisement and suspension of the pro-vaccine campaigns.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was in Washington, D.C., to attend the Capitol Hill hearing. His testimony included the work he has done to improve the health and dietary habits of U.S. citizens. Sanchez saw an opportunity to ask him about the milk ad campaign he did with MAGA country artist Kid Rock.

She started with, “A health messaging campaign on the importance of vaccines could have stopped the surge of measles cases as it had in past outbreaks. But I was appalled to learn the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) suspended health messaging of vaccines last February. It ended a successful flu vaccine campaign as well. My question is: Did President Trump approve your decision to end the CDC’s pro-vaccine public messaging campaign?”

RFK Jr. just got CALLED OUT by a House Democrat for responding to a major measles outbreak by staging a photo op with Kid Rock. pic.twitter.com/kpDRobTHo9 — Grant Stern (@grantstern) April 16, 2026



RFK Jr. replied, “You’ve got a lot of misinformation.” Sanchez continued, “Did President Trump approve your decision to end the CDC’s pro-vaccine public messaging campaign? Answer my question, please, sir. I’m on a limited time.”

“We have done better,” replied Kennedy. Sanchez again asked the same question and said he wasn’t answering her question. She implied these terrible decisions had an impact on the lives of children.

She questioned him over suspending the pro-vaccine campaign but still spending the taxpayers’ dollars on the shirtless advertisement in the hot tub. She asked, “Somehow you think that’s a better public health message than informing the public of the importance of vaccines?”

Rep. Sanchez: You suspended this pro-vaccine messaging campaign, but somehow you are spending tax payer dollars to drink milk shirtless in a hot tub with Kid Rock, and you think that’s a better public health message than informing the public about the importance of vaccines?… pic.twitter.com/j2JK9zknOz — Protect Our Care (@ProtectOurCare) April 16, 2026



A large poster of Kennedy and Rock was also displayed behind Sanchez. Another Trump administration member, former DHS secretary Kristi Noem, was also slammed for spending more than $200 millions dollars of taxpayer money on DHS ad contracts. According to her, she had Donald Trump’s approval to do so, but he denied it.

This may have been one of the reasons behind her getting fired from the department. Kennedy Jr. might be next in line amid the controversy. He has a new podcast coming to debunk health rumors and find the truth with medical experts.