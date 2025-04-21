Revealed! The Best Big City in America to Retire To—And It’s Not in Florida

More and more Americans are struggling to make ends meet with the current state of the economy. The skyrocketing prices and increased cost of living have added to the struggle. A new report reveals the best city in America to retire to.

A study by Northwestern Mutual revealed that an average American adult believes they will need $1.46 million in funds to retire and live out the rest of their lives comfortably. While most of them revealed that the amount they have been able to save approximately sums up to $88,000.

Social Security also plays a crucial role in the life of a person planning out their retirement. At the beginning of this year, the U.S. government increased the retirement age to 66 years and 10 months.

This means that an individual can start claiming their full benefits when they complete the age eligibility criteria. The percentage of the benefits that the retirees receive was also increased by 2.5% while keeping the cost of living in mind.

While talking about the best city to retire to in America, various factors like the weather and cost of living are taken into consideration. A report by Niche declared Scottsdale in America as the best city for retirees. The desert city is located in Arizona, east of the state capital, Phoenix.

Scottsdale is a buried treasure in Arizona and has all the accoutrements of modern living. https://t.co/I44xFlPg81 pic.twitter.com/t5VLWowVfh — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 16, 2017

The same report notes the location of the city to be 242,169. It is also known to offer the residents a “dense suburban feel.” Most of the people who reside in the city own their own houses there. The city also has several restaurants, cafes, bars, and parks for residents to enjoy. The public schools located here are highly rated.

The factors that make a city optimal for retirees to live in are diverse. The usual factors that are considered are “weather, crime rates, residents 65 and older, housing costs, and access to amenities such as restaurants, golf courses, exercise facilities, and doctors, in an attempt to measure the appeal of an area for retirement.”

Desert golf. There’s nothing like it. 🌵 Scottsdale’s Grayhawk Golf Club has hosted many National Car Rental @PGAJrLeague National Championships and is the venue for the PGA Team Golf Championship in September! #EscapetoGolf | @SWSectionPGA pic.twitter.com/jKyFTC4BTN — PGA of America (@PGA) March 28, 2024

Niche’s official website rates the city a B- in the category of crime and safety. The city is rated an A in the ‘Good for families’ category. The weather in Scottsdale is rated an A+. The Arizona city is rated a B+ in the category of diversity.

The cities that are voted as the top 10 cities all have warm-weather climates. Some other cities on the report are Clearwater in Florida, Metairie in Louisiana, St. Petersburg and and Cape Coral in Florida.