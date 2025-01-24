There is nothing like a mother’s love or is there? Britney Spears may find out soon enough.

Ever since her conservatorship ended, Britney Spears has been in the news quite a few times. Sometimes, it’s her antics on social media, sometimes, it’s about her book. Whatever it may be, the public can’t help but sympathize with her and seem to find her endearing.

And now people in her life are getting worried, too, as her sons are back. To the uninformed, Britney Spears has two sons, Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were together for 3 years and had their sons. After the divorce, Kevin had full custody of both sons while Britney was stuck with her father in conservatorship. The court had ordered Britney Spears to pay a sum of $40,000 as child support to the boys’ father until they turned 18.

All through these years, there have been only a handful of moments where Britney Spears got to meet her sons. But now that both of them are adults, they have decided to be back in her life, and people around her do not trust them.

Britney Spears eldest son, Sean Preston, has turned 18. He now loses the right to receive his monthly payment, meaning Kevin Federline loses 50% of his income, since he does NOT have a job. pic.twitter.com/nmIbEGgsVX — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) September 15, 2023

Friends and family members have warned Britney Spears that her sons are back only because money has stopped. Once Sean turned 18 last year, the child support went down from $40,000 to $20,000 and was eventually stopped once Jayden was 18.

People close to her are warning her that now that the golden goose is dead, boys have come looking for more.

A source close to Britney added that the 53-year-old singer had been desperate to get back in touch with her sons, especially once they moved to Hawaii last year, but her sons constantly ignored her and were even ashamed of her social media uploads. Neither of them reached out to her earlier.

Their surprise return to her life has made Britney Spears very happy, and she is thrilled to have her boys back as she has hardly seen them twice in the last two years.

Her sons also spent last Christmas with her, which she posted on her Instagram, captioning, “Best Christmas of my life!!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years!!!”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

However, her family keeps warning her that this may not be a Christmas miracle but a desperate need for money and manipulation.

Britney Spears lived in conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, where her father essentially had total control over her money, deals, and personal life.

After 13 years, Britney Spears’s conservatorship has ended. A Los Angeles judge ruled to terminate the conservatorship set up by the singer’s father in 2008 with immediate effect. Sharing the joy with millions of her fans on Instagram, Spears called it the “best day ever”. pic.twitter.com/qMWW9cQMFF — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) November 13, 2021

Her friends worry that in a desperate attempt to have a family, Britney Spears may fall prey to another manipulation by men in her life and want her to move cautiously. But even they can’t deny the fact that after a long time, Britney finally has her sons, and she is over the moon.

Her younger son Jayden has visited him from Hawaii, though he wasn’t living with her. He still has his old friends in California, and he wanted to catch up with them, making his visit with Britney a very brief and short one.

Sean hasn’t met her yet but is said to be in touch.