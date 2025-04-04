‘Retail Apocalypse’—All Target Stores To Remain Closed For 24 Hours! What Does This Mean for Shoppers?

Everyone wishes to spend their holidays with their friends and family, or maybe alone, relaxing. However, retail store workers are hardly ever home on holiday. However, this year, major stores are planning on staying shut for the upcoming Easter holiday.

Target has confirmed that it will close down all its 1,978 shops for a whole day on Easter Sunday. There are several other retailers who are, while a number of other retailers are taking part in a “shopping blackout.”

The decision has been taken to allow employees to spend time with their loved ones. Over a dozen well-known firms have announced that they will close on April 20. Major brands, including Aldi, Costco, Kohl’s, Macy’s, and JCPenney, are among them. However, customers are encouraged to inquire with their local store regarding its precise opening hours during this time.

But shoppers need not worry. There are few stores that will remain open for last-minute supplies.

The decision to stay open will also allow these stores to take advantage of customers who have put off making purchases until the last minute. These consist of Walgreens, Trader Joe’s, Home Depot, Whole Foods, CVS, and Dollar General.

All Target stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 4th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/iXnn4PaESR — Target (@Target) April 2, 2021

With online shopping and home delivery, retail stores are already losing their charm. With that, the decision to stay open or remain closed is a difficult one. Every year more and more retail stores are closing down. Small mom-and-pop stores are finding it difficult to remain open.

Some have dubbed this a “retail apocalypse” in the US. Around 15,000 stores are expected to be closed in 2025. It is nearly twice as many as the previous year. Coresight Research has painted a bleak picture of the future of physical stores. On the other hand, it is anticipated that the number of new store openings will decline somewhat, with approximately 5,800 upcoming.

Trader Joe’s and other stores closing on Easter Sunday to give essential workers “a much-needed day of rest https://t.co/oLeKZxNXYo pic.twitter.com/BjNOsiDr7O — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 1, 2020

Scott Y. Stuart is the CEO of the nonprofit Turnaround Management Association (TMA). According to him, the pandemic sent consumers online. Traditional storefront businesses have been finding it difficult to adjust. He stated that reorganisations and restructurings are rather regular in the retail industry, which has historically been a highly volatile sector.

Given all these scenarios, the decision to close all the stores for 24 hours will cause a major loss for the retailers. However, it will also give a sense of camaraderie to the retail workers who sometimes work all 7 days of the week.

There has been a buying frenzy among shoppers ever since the news of the 24-hour closure was announced. No one wants to miss out on the important ingredient just on the day of the festivities.

Stores like Walmart are also ready to scoop up whatever business comes that day. It is certainly a grand opportunity for Walmart to make substantial profits.