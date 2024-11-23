Resurfaced Video Shows Ellen DeGeneres Setting Up Her Mom with Donald Trump: "She's Available If..."

Ellen DeGeneres once joked about setting her mom up with Donald Trump in a lighthearted interview she conducted with the business mogul on her show. "She is available if you are interested," DeGeneres joked after Trump made it known he saw her mom in the audience. "I would like to offer her. She is very pretty, actually," she said, continuing the banter.

Here is Ellen DeGeneres asking Trump to marry her mother before he ran for office. pic.twitter.com/EzChN5FD0N — Defiant World (@DefiantWorld) November 21, 2024

A clip of the same recently surfaced as DeGeneres reportedly fled the United States, following Trump's recent election victory. A source said the comedian, along with her wife, Portia de Rossi, have moved to Cotswolds— a picturesque region in South West England— and are refusing to set foot on American soil again.

Apparently Ellen Degeneres has fled to Great Britain because of Trump’s win.



Oddly enough, here is Ellen asking Trump to marry her mother before he ran for office.



Friendly reminder: Ellen was a regular at Diddy freak offs. That’s the real reason she’s fleeing. pic.twitter.com/vq396Xr9AQ — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) November 20, 2024

DeGeneres was an ardent supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris during her 2024 campaign, going so far as to reshare a 2018 interview in which she effused over just how great Harris is. "There is nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can't wait for Kamala Harris to be our next president," she wrote on Facebook.

The comedian's reported departure wasn't a spur-of-the-moment choice. Sources close to TMZ said DeGeneres and de Rossi bought their UK home before the election results were in. But when Trump won, sources said they became 'very disillusioned' and decided to speed up their departure to 'get the hell out' of the country. DeGeneres reportedly put her money where her mouth was, politically speaking, donating $3,300 to Harris' campaign. Their new Cotswolds home puts them in a rarefied company. Celebrities such as the Beckhams, Kate Moss, and Elizabeth Hurley are known to reside there.

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attended the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Steve Granitz)

Even British royalty stays close by, as King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's Highgrove House is based across the border in neighboring Gloucestershire. The couple has already been spotted out and about enjoying local life, including visits to Jeremy Clarkson's establishment, The Farmer's Dog. The move represents a major career shift for DeGeneres, who recently stated that she was "kicked out of show business" in her Netflix special For Your Approval. The comedian had been engulfed in immense controversy over reports she ran a toxic work environment on the sets of her talk show.

This trend of celebrities relocating over political gambits isn't new. Actor Eva Longoria also splits her time now between Mexico and Spain for similar reasons relating to concerns over Trump's leadership. "If he keeps his promises, it's going to be a scary place," Longoria said after Trump's 2016 victory. "I am privileged," she admitted in a recent interview. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They are going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them," as per HuffPost.