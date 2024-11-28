Resurfaced Video Reveals Donald Trump's Support for Trans Bathroom Rights: "I Really Don't..."

President-elect Donald Trump is infamous for his anti-trans and misogynistic commentary. But his apparent support for the transgender community in a resurfaced video from 2016 has left many shocked to the core. He vouched for the trans community’s right to choose their gender-affirming bathroom in public, per the Irish Star.

At the time, the trans community was fighting for their right to use the bathroom they were comfortable with and against North Carolina’s discriminatory H2 law that required people to only use the bathroom in compliance with their assigned sex at birth. The 78-year-old politician had made an appearance on Today for a live town hall and, when asked about the issue, offered his two cents on the ongoing crisis with transgender individuals. Trump said, "There have been very few complaints the way it is. People go, they use the bathroom that they feel is appropriate, there has been so little trouble.”

Moreover, the real estate mogul turned politician emphasized that the bathroom issue should be left 'the way it is' since North Carolina was already paying a high price for their 'strong' law. The North Carolina bathroom law gave way to intense economic 'strife,' according to Trump, who also pointed out it was a major issue in 2016. An Associated Press analysis revealed that the boycott of businesses and pushback from entertainers cost the state over $3.76 billion, per CNBC.

pic.twitter.com/LXG8Rs3s54



TRUMP says



“ We will get the transgender insanity the hell out of our schools and we will keep men out of women’s sports.” — Thrilla the Gorilla (@ThrillaRilla369) November 17, 2024

While it seemed that North Carolina’s economic outcome may have been more of a concern to Trump than the community’s struggles, he did not hinder his public show of support. Hosy Matt Lauer asked him if he had any transgender people working for him. "I don't know. I really don't know, I probably do. I really don't know,” he intimated. The billionaire was also open to the idea of Caitlyn Jenner using the bathroom of her choice if she were to visit Trump Tower hypothetically. In contrast to his support back then, Trump banned transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military soon after his 2017 election.

Someone pinch me, I must be dreaming!! 🙌🙌



Trump: any teacher or official suggests to a child that they were trapped in the wrong body they will face severe consequences, civil rights violations for sex discrimination and elimination of federal funding....We will promote the… pic.twitter.com/oYCGhwBunM — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) November 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the internet was left in disbelief as many users took over the comments of the resurfaced video on TikTok. One user wrote, “How have I never seen this?” while another pondered over Trump’s views about the transgender community at present: "Does he still feel this way now? This is from 2016. Curious if his views have changed?"

Trump is set to serve his second term in 2025 and his re-election has forced the transgender community to expect revolting policy changes by his administration, per NBC. In addition, a new federal definition of sex as binary and assigned at birth could be introduced, which may further limit the community’s accessibility to resources.

If you're a trans person and are being subjected to abuse, or need any help, please reach out to TRANS LIFELINE at 877-330-6366.