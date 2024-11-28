Resurfaced Clip of Harry Saying William and Him 'Talk to Each Other About Everything' Hasn't Aged Well

There is no sign of a reunion between Prince William and Prince Harry anytime soon, who have been embroiled in a royal feud over the past few years. The Duke of Sussex detailed their growing animosity in his memoir Spare, even labeling his brother as his 'archnemesis'. However, before their relationship was ruined by the media circus and personal issues, an unearthed clip from 2005 implied that Harry and his older brother had a unique bond. "He is the one person on this earth who, I can actually really, you know, we can talk about anything and we understand each other and give each other support and everything's fine," the Duke gushed in the video shot on his 21st birthday.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry disclosed that he had become William's 'sounding board' vis-a-vis the lessons of life. "Every year we get closer. We've even resorted to hugging each other now after not seeing each other for long periods of time. And yes, he does ring me when I'm away, and vice versa." He added, "Both privately and publicly we talk to each other about everything. If he has problems that he wants to talk about, then he comes to me. And apparently, I give him quite good advice."

Prince William & Prince Harry at the Greenhouse Sports Centre on April 26, 2018 in London. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Toby Melville)

As per Cosmopolitan, the brothers started drifting apart during the 2018 Christmas, and royal reporter Katie Nicholl disclosed that with the entry of Meghan Markle, William apparently pulled back his support. “Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so. They had a bit of a fallout, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them,” a source close to Nicholl shared back then.

By February 2019, their relationship deteriorated further when Harry felt his brother did not approve of his romance. “William was quite concerned that the relationship had moved so quickly," the royal reporter explained. “I think what was meant as well-intended brotherly advice just riled Harry. Harry is hugely protective of Meghan. He saw that as criticism," she added.

In a revealing interview for @60Minutes, Prince Harry told @andersoncooper about his childhood, the death of his mother and how the press interacts with Buckingham Palace: “There becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”



The full interview airs this Sunday on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/5FGPllJfl1 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 2, 2023

Fast forward to 2021, the Sussexes sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that sent shock waves through the royal family. William was visibly upset with the kind of portrayal his younger brother had done of him. Harry confessed during the interview that he loved his older brother but they were journeying on different paths. "We’ve been to hell together. But we’re on different paths," he said. “The relationship is ‘space’ at the moment,” he added.

Prince Harry to @michaelstrahan on rift with his family: "What people don't know is the efforts that I've gone to to resolve this privately, both with my brother and with my father." https://t.co/3H8haerzWR pic.twitter.com/Fa45y4D3V4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2023

The brothers have actively avoided each other since then. Before Harry's June visit to the UK, a royal courtier revealed that the Prince of Wales had no intentions of meeting his younger brother. Royal author Robert Lacey claimed that William had lost trust and chose to cut off from Harry. Lacey explained that it “is all to do with William’s wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can’t be trusted with. I don’t think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward.”