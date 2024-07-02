Republican Says He'd 'Vote for Biden Even If He Was Dead,' and the Internet Has His Back

Although Joe Biden belongs to the Democratic party, a handful of Republicans seem to have rebelled against former president Donald Trump and his MAGA campaign and shifted their loyalties toward the incumbent POTUS. For instance, a Pennsylvania voter told NBC News back in October 2023, he'd 100 percent vote for Biden again even if he's dead in a possible rematch between the two major candidates. Al Brown, a Pennsylvania swing voter, weighed in on the possibility of a Biden-Trump rematch, and the video clip was recently re-shared on X, formerly Twitter's account @RpsAgainstTrump (Republicans Against Trump), with a caption, "If it's a Biden and Trump race, I would vote for Biden even if he was dead. And I'm a Republican."

“If it’s a Biden and Trump race, I would vote for Biden even if he was dead. And I’m a Republican.”

pic.twitter.com/DJy6dgZdfb — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 30, 2024

The netizens, both Democrats and Republicans, added their opinion on his statement under the comment section. An X user, @michaelt5656, who is a Republican echoed the sentiment, "I'm a lifelong Republican and I'm proudly voting for Biden!" @invictis117 saw eye-to-eye, "Me too! NGL! Biden could straight up be on life support and I'm still voting for him. That's how much I hate Trump."

I'll take a dead patriot over a live traitor. — Chris Lamb (@16campaignbites) June 30, 2024

More Republican voices admitted that Trump is a threat to democracy and Biden is the only antidote to that. For instance, @mikecleere rationalized and explained, "This guy gets it, you're not voting for the individual, you're voting for the party, and right now the Democrats are keeping this country together, and the Republican Party is putting together Project 2025 preparing for the dismantling of democracy."

Meanwhile, some people like @BrandonStraka dismissed his argument: "I get that this comment is supposed to prove how terrible Trump is, but it's pretty hard to convince people you're not insane when you say you'd vote for Biden even if he was dead."

A Trump fan, @timeforwings77, criticized, "Hate of Trump over Country.,,,yep, this makes a lot of sense old man. Millions of people in the USA support Trump and millions across the world support Trumps. So, your word means absolutely ZERO to me." Meanwhile, a Democrat sided with Trump, @LMFireSystems1, "Lifelong Democrat here. And I'm sad to say I have to vote for Trump."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Drew Angerer

Mark Cuban, Dallas Mavericks minority owner and billionaire, told Bloomberg in March 2024, that he'd vote for Biden over the Republican front-runner even if Biden was receiving his 'last rites,' echoing the same sentiment as the PA voter. "If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden."

By June 2024, 10% of registered Republicans are likely to not vote for the 78-year-old presidential hopeful, following his felony conviction in the hush-money trial for falsifying business records to hide the payment he made to silence porn star Stormy Daniels, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.