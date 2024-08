Kylie Jenner’s Past Behavior Sparked Rumors of Her Being Pregnant with Timothee Chalamet’s Baby

Many of Kylie Jenner's social media admirers believe they had seen a trend in her Instagram activity that suggested she is pregnant. The Kardashian-Jenner admirers had been speculating about a possible pregnancy for weeks, and they potentially found more evidence. In a post back from October 2023, Kylie took a mirror selfie while wearing a skintight black bodysuit and black tights for the featured image from Paris. Many of The Kardashian star's followers said that they saw a bump under her tight clothing.

Kylie Jenner rumored to be pregnant with Timothée Chalamet's babyhttps://t.co/dB64IYgeRU — BLOGDADY.COM (@com_blogdady) October 19, 2023

As reported by The Sun, a fan posted on Reddit, "Kylie hasn't posted on Instagram for almost a month. The last post was on October 3rd, and it was pictures from her Paris trip the week before. There have been no new pictures since September 27th. Do you think she’s gotten more work done, and that’s why she’s gone into hiding?" One user commented on the platform, "Probably hiding the bump with Timmy." Another one added, "Ooh, she does go into hiding when pregnant." A third user said, "On brand for a babyyyyyyyy. She likes to hide her whole pregnancy."

Timothée Chalamet says people are going to be hella confused about his relationship with Kylie Jenner👀 pic.twitter.com/QJYs0r4YDx — Erika Jayne (@hillshousewives) October 17, 2023

Photographers caught up with the influencer as she strolled through the downtown streets, her large brown purse slung over her shoulder and her ears adorned with simple gold hoops. Kylie was caught at the exact right time, giving the impression that her baby bulge was rather visible from behind her purse. She fooled viewers into thinking she was pregnant due to an awkward camera position, even though she successfully disguised her previous pregnancy for the whole nine months. As per the reports, the 'bump' wasn't even attached to Kylie, as was seen in a second photo taken moments later. Kylie's baby bump was really formed by the bottom of another lady who happened to be standing nearby and was wearing pants that were the exact same shade of black as Kylie's outfit.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Stobe

Timothee and Kylie's relationship has been confirmed, but the 27-year-old Dune actor said he does not want to spend the rest of his life in the public glare. He compared the scrutiny he and Kylie face to that of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The GQ interview prompted Chalamet to quip that he was reminded of "that South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour." However, he did not provide any details regarding his romantic situation. He said, "I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter because my intense fandom has led me to where I am. Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life." The GQ writer Daniel Riley said that if Chalamet valued his privacy, he wouldn't hang out with "Most-followed people on Instagram."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 19, 2023. It has since been updated.