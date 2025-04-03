News

Repeat Offender Pardoned By Donald Trump Got Arrested Again—This Time for Attacking a 3-Year-Old

Published on: April 3, 2025 at 12:49 PM ET

Donald Trump pardoned a drug smuggler yet he got arrested again, for the fourth time.

Divya Verma
Written By Divya Verma
News Writer
Kanika
Edited By Kanika
Senior Editor
Donald Trump Pardoned Braun
Jonathan Braun (L) has been arrested four times since he was pardoned by Donald Trump. (Image Credit: MailOnline/X.Com)

Old habits die hard. Those with a penchant for violence and law-breaking hardly ever learn their lesson if they are never held accountable or pardoned.

Most of the prisoners pardoned by Donald Trump fall into this category as have a talent for finding trouble before the ink dries on their pardon sheet.

One such character is convicted marijuana smuggler Jonathan Braun. Jonathan has a personal relationship with Charles Kushner. Charles is Jared Kushner’s father, who is married to the president’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.

He allegedly punched an acquaintance in the face and then pushed the man’s 3-year-old child to the ground, leading to his fourth arrest on Saturday in Long Island, as per Atlanta Black Star

According to court filings, the shove caused “substantial pain” and left a red mark on the child’s back. Mr. Braun is accused of assault, causing harm to a kid under the age of seven, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He has demonstrated a preference for violence earlier, too. The New York Times reports that he has been charged with attacking a nurse and threatening a synagogue attendee who asked him to keep quiet during a ceremony. He was charged for groping a woman’s breast while touching himself. Braun has also been accused and charged for hitting his wife and father-in-law. The old man was 80 years of age, and Braun hit him on the head.

Braun’s streak of activism is not limited to violence and assault. He was also involved in an illegal lending business in New York.

In a civil dispute brought by the Federal Trade Commission, a judge in New York barred Braun from the company for engaging in misleading activities. According to the FTC, Braun operated a loan business that unlawfully took money out of clients’ accounts and occasionally used physical threats to coerce them into making payments. He was hit with a $20 million verdict by the jurors.

When Braun was being arrested for assaulting a child, he reportedly tried to use his connections with an extended family of the president. He repeatedly asked officers if they knew who he was and what he could do.

Donald Trump’s serious tendency to surround himself with people most will stay far away from. During the tail end of his first term, he became friendly with the private militia “Proud Boys.” They helped with the January 6th attack on the capitol. Though many people were arrested for the insurrection attempt, Donald Trump pardoned them all.

Trump has liberally utilized the president’s pardon and commutation powers during his second term. Giving clemency to over 1,500 individuals who had been found guilty or accused in relation to the Capitol riot in 2021 was one of his first actions.

Braun was not in Washington on that day. He was given a 10-year sentence for smuggling and selling $1.72 billion worth of cannabis between 2007 and 2010. He had just been released from prison near the conclusion of Trump’s first term. His sentence lasted only two and a half years.

A recurring issue in the Trump pardons is repeat offenders. Three of the people sentenced for their actions on January 6 were detained again for crimes against children.

What is left to see is how far Mr. Braun goes this time.

TAGGED:
Share This Article