MTG Claims Donald Trump 'Won Georgia' in 2020, But the Internet Tells Her to 'Get Your Facts Right'

On Sunday, Georgian Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held a massive boat parade in support of former president Donald Trump on Lake Allatoona in Northwest Georgia. The congresswoman remained positive that Trump would win from the state in November. She gushed about the event albeit with an incorrect fact on X, "Yesterday’s enthusiasm for President Trump on Lake Allatoona was unmatched!! I know he won Georgia in 2020, and after yesterday, I know he’s going to win Georgia again in 2024!"

Netizens slammed Greene for promoting incorrect facts, an X user criticized: "Unmatched? He lost in 2020. You have nowhere near the supporters you did 4 years ago. Not even close. And, you're bragging about 30 boats when you used to have hundreds? Again, all these "flex" photos are just showing us in real time how little there are left in your MAGA world. You get ratioed on social media. You get chased out of town wherever you go. Your opponent is making friends with your constituents. See, people will need his business in NW Georgia. He's going to show them that you're lying when you oddly say that Dems want to get rid of cows. He's a cattle farmer. What are you? An interloper from another district that could give 2 shits about GA14. You're only there if you're doing a Trump-related event or lying about securing money for your constituents. Always Trump, never them."

Another person agreed: "Only in some alternate cultiverse did Trump win Georgia in 2020. Don’t you remember him on the phone illegally begging for votes? It’s a whole felony thing. Google it!" An X user stated: "He lost 2020 and he will lose 2024." Another critic corrected: "Margie, Trump did not win Georgia in 2020 get your facts right!!!!!"

Another X user tweeted: "Let’s have @CommunityNotes weigh in on this. Trump lost Georgia in 2020. As a matter of fact, he called the Secretary of State of Georgia to find just enough votes just to win. He asked him to rig the election! The call was recorded." Someone else said: "The Republican Party will disappear after November." Another X user pointed sarcastically: "Oh, Marge. You mean he tried and failed to steal Georgia in 2020? Big difference." A critic chimed: "He lost Georgia and the Republican Governor said so, so stop lying."

According to ABC News, in a startling phone call, it was discovered that Trump had put pressure on Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Secretary of State to locate over 11,000 ballots to reverse his election loss. "The people of Georgia are angry. The people of the country are angry, and there's nothing wrong with saying that, you know, that you've recalculated," Trump said on the call. "All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. ... Fellas, I need 11,000 votes, give me a break."

In February 2021 Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched an investigation to determine the election fraud. In August 2023, Willis filed a broad racketeering indictment against Trump and eighteen other individuals for their attempts to rig the 2020 Georgia presidential election results. In an attempt to keep the Republican leader in office after losing the election, the indictment claimed they courted state leaders around the nation, intimidated and deceived a Georgia election worker, and promoted false allegations that the election was stolen.

In the same month, Trump and the other eighteen suspects in the DA's case turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. After being processed, Trump and seventeen other suspects were freed on bond; one defendant was detained without bond. Authorities revealed Trump's mug shot, the first of any former US president after he was freed on a $200,000 bond. However, the former president was found to be entitled to presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution for official conduct performed while in office in a controversial new ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on July 1, 2024.