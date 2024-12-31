Renée Zellweger and her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, were recently spotted in Los Angeles on a rare outing. Dressed casually. Zellweger was seen in black leggings and an orange cap, while Anstead wore a black t-shirt and gray jeans. Their elderly dog joined them on the walk where Anstead was seen helping their pet with a strap to support its back legs before placing it in a wheelchair.

They were also seen picking up supplies at a grocery store, with both of them sporting a smile. However, reports suggest that trouble might be brewing behind the scenes as Anstead’s supercar company, Radford Motors, filed for bankruptcy in October. The filing came after multiple lawsuits in which clients accused the company of fraud, misrepresentation, and withholding refunds. Furthermore, a lawsuit claimed that Anstead took up to $1.1 million from customers but did not deliver the vehicles.

To quote an insider on the star’s mindset amid the scandal, “Renée’s putting a brave face on it all, but this has set off some big red flags.” They added, “It’s devastating for her to have her friends warn her about Ant. She truly does adore him.”

Renée Zellweger, who has a net worth of $140 million, has been blindsided after the legal issues, as per the insider. The source further said, “Renee doesn’t need this in her life. She’s got another Bridget movie to start promoting soon, and the last thing she needs is for her work to be overshadowed yet again by her disastrous love life.”

There are concerns regarding Zellweger’s career and whether she needs to go through this turmoil in her life right now. She seems to turn a deaf ear to any of these worries and stands committed to Anstead. “She adores his kids, his jokes, his manners. She’s been absolutely on a path to the altar with this man,” the source added. However, friends and her business team worry the romance could turn into a “car crash.”

The couple began dating in 2021, shortly after Zellweger’s annulled marriage to Kenny Chesney.

Their outing, despite Anstead’s scandalous scenario, is a clear indication that romance isn’t bleak between the couple. However, Radford Motors’ bankruptcy issue and Ant Anstead’s ongoing legal battles will keep being a cause of concern until the issue at hand is resolved amicably.