Reality TV Contestant Recalls the Time Queen Elizabeth Was Shoved in an Elevator: "F—ing Hell"

Queen Elizabeth II once found herself in an uncharacteristically humble situation, according to Reverend Richard Coles, a contestant on the British reality TV series I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!. The former pop star-turned-priest recounted an amusing tale involving the late monarch and an unexpected interaction in an elevator. Coles, who first gained fame as part of the 1980s band the Communards, shared the anecdote in a clip posted by the show’s Instagram account, as reported by the New York Post.

He explained that during a State Opening of Parliament, the Queen, adorned in full regalia, had to forego the traditional staircase leading from the Robing Room to the chamber due to mobility issues. “Normally, there’s a flight of stairs you have to go up to get there, but she couldn’t manage that, so they thought they would put her in a lift [elevator],” Coles began.

Accompanied by her husband, Prince Philip, the queen entered the elevator, fully dressed in 'crowns, gowns, everything.' The Sergeant at Arms operating the lift, however, pressed the wrong button, inadvertently sending them to the service sector instead of the Lords’ chamber. Coles further added, “And the door opened and there was a woman, a cleaner there, with a trolley. She didn’t look up, she just went, ‘Budge up!’ and walked in and pushed the Queen and Philip to the back of the lift!"

According to Coles, it wasn’t until the cleaner looked up that she realized the identities of the individuals she had just displaced. Upon realizing, she immediately said, “F—king hell.” The story, which Coles relayed to his fellow contestants around a campfire, drew laughter from all. Coles also revealed that the queen later invited the cleaner to tea at Buckingham Palace.

This lighthearted recollection is one of many stories illustrating the Queen's ability to gracefully navigate moments of unplanned humility. Known for her 'wicked' sense of humor, the queen had a long history of surprising people with her playful side. In 2019, she famously pranked a group of American tourists near Balmoral Castle. When asked if she had ever met the queen, she wittily replied, “I haven’t, but Dick here meets her regularly,” referring to her protection officer, Richard Griffin.

Griffin later recalled the encounter, adding, “She could be very cantankerous at times, but she’s got a lovely sense of humor.” Meanwhile, in another incident following her death in September 2022 at the age of 96, her grandson Prince Harry fondly remembered her 'cheeky sense of humor,' during an interview with People. "My grandmother and I were very close, and we very much did have a special relationship," he said. "I miss her dearly, as well as her cheeky sense of humor and quick wit." In addition, one of Queen's royal biographers, Robert Hardman, also praised Queen's humor. "Those who know her well talk about her sense of humor and how she’s a very upbeat and positive person," he said.