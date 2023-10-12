Raquel Leviss, a former Vanderpump Rules member, has decided to auction off two iconic objects that were at the core of a huge scandal involving her and former costar Tom Sandoval. These items, a TomTom hoodie, and a lightning bolt necklace, have gotten a lot of attention because of their connection to a difficult time in Leviss' life. However, she has chosen to donate them to a good cause, with the revenues going to a mental health charity on World Mental Health Day, per E News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Leviss, best known for her appearance on Vanderpump Rules, recently announced plans to auction off two pieces of clothes that had become symbols of her previous connection with Sandoval. According to People, the 29-year-old explained her decision in an emotional Instagram message, saying, "I’m currently in the process of letting go: letting go of the things that no longer serve me anymore. And as I’m cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don’t want to see them, I don’t want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again."

She added, "It’s all about creating a better mindset, changing your environment so that you can set yourself up for success. Yeah, I’m about that right now." "I can’t rewrite history, but I can use something from my darkest days towards a good cause," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Leviss (@rachelleviss)

These symbolic items, a TomTom hoodie, and a lightning bolt necklace, have played a significant role in Leviss' journey. As a result, she has decided to part ways with them for a special cause: to raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), a well-known mental health charity.

These goods can be traced back to the well-publicized affair between Leviss and Sandoval. The affair, which was revealed seven months ago, sent shockwaves across the reality TV world, resulting in the end of Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. Leviss' life was changed by this revelation, and she sought treatment for her mental health, spending many months in Arizona for mental health counseling.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Raquel's spokesperson acknowledged that she decided to seek therapy for her mental health before the affair was revealed and that Bravo and the production crew supported her decision, per E News. Bidding on the 14-karat gold lightning bolt necklace has already hit $1,435 and is still rising. Meanwhile, in the ongoing auction, the TomTom sweatshirt is fetching an incredible $4,250.

While Leviss has opted to step away from reality television to focus on her mental health, the Vanderpump Rules cast has been preparing for an exciting Season 11. The new season began filming in late June, just weeks after the three-part Season 10 finale concluded. As the cast members reunite onscreen to continue their storylines, the forthcoming season promises to be full of drama and surprises.

