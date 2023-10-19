Raquel Leviss Raises $14,800 for Mental Health Charity by Auctioning Off 'Scandoval Relics'

Raquel Leviss, former star of Vanderpump Rules, has turned a new leaf in her life by auctioning off relics of her past, particularly items linked to her months-long affair with co-star Tom Sandoval. The high-profile controversial affair which made headlines in March, left a traumatic mark on Leviss, prompting her to part ways with two significant pieces: her gold lightning bolt necklace and the infamous TomTom hoodie sweatshirt.

However, this was not just a closet decluttering or a step towards minimalism; it was a charitable endeavor. Levis recently took to eBay to auction these items, with the proceeds allocated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, aligning with World Mental Health Day. The surprising twist? The auction generated a staggering $14,800, a testament to the interest in these artifacts and, more importantly, the support for mental health awareness.

As per E! News, the gold lightning bolt necklace fetched $5,300, while the two TomTom hoodie sweatshirts collectively sold for an impressive $9,500. The total sum raised is directed toward supporting mental health initiatives, mirroring Leviss's commitment to giving back to the community that has supported her during challenging times.

In an unfiltered Instagram announcement, Leviss shared her motivation for parting with these items: "I am currently in the process of letting go of things that no longer serve me. As I was cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don't want to see them. I don't want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again." The auction was planned to coincide with World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10. This strategic move insinuated Leviss's dedication to leveraging her personal journey to contribute to a larger cause. The $14,800 donation to The National Alliance of Mental Illness highlights the power of transforming personal challenges into opportunities for positive change.

After the controversial affair with Sandoval was revealed in March, Leviss prioritized her mental health and well-being, seeking therapy at The Meadows in Wickenburg, Arizona. According to People, this experience has shaped her outlook on mental health causes, an aspect that resonated strongly with her charitable efforts. Leviss, who recently announced her decision to return to her birth name, emphasizes this transition as part of her "healing era." She sees it as a step towards cultivating a better mindset and changing her surroundings to set herself up for success. Her values and perspectives at the moment align seamlessly with her support for mental health causes.

While Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is on the horizon, Leviss, after her mental health-focused journey, has declared that she won't be returning to reality TV. Instead, she remains focused on meaningful initiatives and projects, such as the upcoming Sister Act 3. In the realm of reality TV dynamics, Leviss's auction, both surprising and impactful, stands as a testament to her resilience, personal growth, and dedication to supporting mental health awareness. It reinforces the idea that, even in the face of personal challenges, one can emerge stronger and make a positive impact on the world.

